Gmail, YouTube and other Google services resume after going down for thousands of users

Google’s services went down across the world, with the East Coast in the US most affected.

The problem affected all of Google’s services, including Drive, Gmail and YouTube.

Google’s services, including Gmail and YouTube, went down for thousands of users on Thursday, with the company experiencing outages around the world.

Users began reporting problems with Google services including Gmail, Google Docs, and YouTube at around 11 a.m. EST. Services have now resumed.

Google told Business Insider that the problem was owing to router failure in Atlanta, but stressed that it was not to do with increased traffic due to COVID-19.

Urs Hölzle, senior VP for Google Cloud’s technical infrastructure, also tweeted the explanation.

Very sorry about that! We had a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region. Things should be back to normal now. Just to make sure: this wasn't related to traffic levels or any kind of overload, our network is not stressed by Covid-19. https://t.co/vZEJpkgRlo — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) March 26, 2020

According to the website Down Detector, the problem primarily affected the East Coast of the US, but there were outages reported elsewhere around the world too.

By 11:30 a.m., Down Detector reported more than 12,000 reports of outages across Google’s services.

With so many people currently working from home, outages like these have much more of an impact. All services are now showing as running again on the G Suite dashboard.