Goop is now peddling a vagina-scented candle for $75, and it sold out within hours

caption This new Goop candle retails for $75. source Goop

Goop – Gwyneth Paltrow’s alternative wellness company – is currently selling a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75.

According to the Goop website, the candle started as a joke between Paltrow and professional perfumer Douglas Little and has notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar. The website says the candle is perfect for putting “fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth” into the atmosphere.

Known for its vagina-themed antics, like vaginal jade eggs doctors strongly recommend against, the company has received criticism in the past for making false health claims about its products and spreading general medical misinformation.

In fact, Twitter users were outraged earlier this week when Netflix announced the company and Paltrow will be producing an upcoming “holistic wellness” series called “The Goop Lab,” which will premiere January 24.

“Goop sells because pseudoscientific quick fixes sell. The show could be written off as entertainment if it weren’t for the fact that it makes health claims,” said Dr. Jonathan N. Stea on Twitter.

Even the vagina-esque promotional poster stirred up confusion amoung Twitter users.

Thankfully, the “This Smells Like My Vagina” doesn’t outwardly have any negative health consequences, but critics say it doesn’t smell anything like a real vagina. The Cut’s newsroom even did a smell test of the candle with lackluster results.

“This smells like a vagina that is douching Summer’s Eve too frequently and will probably end up with a yeast infection,” features writer Allison P. Davis told the Cut.

And Twitter users weren’t thrilled about the concept that there even is a universal vagina scent.

wow. also who’s vagina exactly? they’re all different amirite @DrJenGunter — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 10, 2020

There’s definitely variances. So do we dare ask whose was the prototype. ???? pic.twitter.com/klqsnoI5VL — M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) January 10, 2020

“This Smells Like My Vagina” reportedly sold out within hours.