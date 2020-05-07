A GOP lawmaker said he opposes more food-stamp benefits because he doesn’t want people to become dependent on government aid

GOP Rep. Mike Conaway said he doesn’t want to foster government dependency by increasing the amount of food stamp benefits for a prolonged period of time.

“I don’t want to create a moral hazard for people to be on welfare,” Conaway told The New York Times.

Food insecurity is rising as millions of Americans file for unemployment and lose incomes.

Republican Rep. Michael Conaway of Texas said he opposes increasing food stamp benefits during the pandemic for millions of low-income Americans since it could foster long-term dependency on the federal government.

As food insecurity rises across the nation, Conaway – the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee that oversees the program – told The New York Times he is concerned about incentivizing people against taking risks.

Conaway said that Republicans had already supported massive spending initiatives to address the severe economic downturn and boosted the amount of benefits people can get during the pandemic.

But he argued the aftermath of the last recession led to a lasting expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. He said Democrats continue pushing to enlarge the food stamp program, calling it a “backdoor way to get permanent changes.”

“I’m a little bit jaded,” he told The Times. “The last time we did this, those changes were sold as being temporary – when unemployment improved, the rolls would revert back. That didn’t happen.”

“SNAP is working, SNAP will increase,” Conaway said. “Anyone who qualifies is going to get those benefits. We do not need new legislation.”

Nearly one in five mothers with young children say their children were not eating enough food and are going hungry, according to a new survey from the Brookings Institution. To address the hardship, Democrats are pushing to swell the size of food stamp benefits by 15%.

But Republicans have fiercely fought to scale back the program over the years, especially as the number of caseloads grew in the aftermath of the Great Recession. So far, the GOP has only agreed to a short-term boost to benefits for 60% of recipients. However, it still shuts out a significant portion of the 40 million people relying on the program.

The Trump administration introduced a new rule last year to implement work requirements for people collecting the benefits. The White House projected the policy change could have booted 700,000 people from the program.

The administration still sought to move ahead with the initiative in the early stages of the outbreak, sparking off significant criticism from experts who argued it would put people in an impossible situation of trying to find work while also being encouraged to stay home.

But a federal judge blocked it and Congress is kicking the final decision down the road until the pandemic is over.

More than two-thirds of SNAP recipients are in families with children, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The program is designed to target benefits according to need and experts say it is among the most responsive federal programs capable of aiding people during an economic downturn.

