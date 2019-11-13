GOP lawyer’s confusing questioning during the Trump impeachment hearing sent the internet into a tizzy

A Republican staff attorney for the House Oversight and Reform Committee was the butt of internet jokes about his confusing line of questioning during a Wednesday hearing for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Steve Castor questioned Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, on behalf of the GOP as part of the hearing. But many people didn’t understand his game plan.

People on social media noticed the dizzying nature of Castor’s questioning, saying it was unclear what he was ultimately trying to do.

They said that while Castor was questioning Taylor, he alluded to conspiracy theories, tried to get Taylor to say Trump thought Ukrainians were “out to get him” before the 2016 election, and “blundered into a question he didn’t know the answer to.”

Many people on Twitter made jokes about his struggles:

If you can track any sort of narrative or arc in this line of questioning from Castor, can you please let me know? Because I'm having some trouble. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) November 13, 2019

Whatever the GOP counsel is doing, it's not working. I don't undertand where he's going. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2019

Yikes, this is going badly for the minority. Castor can't seem to establish a line of inquiry and Taylor is unwilling to take his bait. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 13, 2019

GOP counsel Castor just blundered into a question he didn’t know the answer to, asking why Taylor or Kent weren’t involved in prepping POTUS for 7/25 call. Kent says thats NSC’s job. Hard to see where this line of questioning is going… — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 13, 2019

GOP counsel Castor does not seem to be familiar with basics of how US diplomacy in foreign nations works. He asks if Ukrainian readout of Trump call was 'cryptic' because it was in Ukrainian? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 13, 2019

#ImpeachmentHearings Steve Castor looks REAL comfortable sandwiched between these two idiots. pic.twitter.com/exEXqiqkzO — John Fritz (@WhatDeeFuq) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is an off-brand Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid's Tale. Discuss. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/KUILvFlxOE — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is not going to like the SNL version of himself. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 13, 2019

I'm not sure if Steve Castor is a bad lawyer or if he was just given a bad assignment, but Daniel Goldman has been running circles around this guy. #ImpeachmentHearings — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2019

Taylor has no idea how to respond to the conspiracy theories Republican Counsel Steve Castor is alluding to here. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/D8d0Yo0lhq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is trying to make some point tbd about presidential head of state call prep without having any clue how the process normally works. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor: how much would you GUESS multigrain Cheerios now cost? William Taylor: ??? — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 13, 2019