GOP lawyer’s confusing questioning during the Trump impeachment hearing sent the internet into a tizzy

By
Kelly McLaughlin, Business Insider US
-

A Republican staff attorney for the House Oversight and Reform Committee was the butt of internet jokes about his confusing line of questioning during a Wednesday hearing for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Steve Castor questioned Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, on behalf of the GOP as part of the hearing. But many people didn’t understand his game plan.

People on social media noticed the dizzying nature of Castor’s questioning, saying it was unclear what he was ultimately trying to do.

They said that while Castor was questioning Taylor, he alluded to conspiracy theories, tried to get Taylor to say Trump thought Ukrainians were “out to get him” before the 2016 election, and “blundered into a question he didn’t know the answer to.”

Many people on Twitter made jokes about his struggles: