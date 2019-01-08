A 2010 video which shows Gordon Ramsay making ‘inappropriate’ sexual jokes towards Sofia Vergara has resurfaced, and people aren’t happy

caption Chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Sofia Vergara on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on August 4, 2010. source Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A clip from The Tonight Show has recently resurfaced on social media and swiftly went viral.

The interview features Gordon Ramsay, Sofia Vergara, and then-host Jay Leno.

Many people have labelled the interview “uncomfortable,” accusing the men (and Ramsay in particular) of acting inappropriately towards Vergara.

“I never scream like that in real life,” says Vergara, in reference to a skit performed earlier in the show, where she pretended to be angry about some badly-cooked food.

“Only in the bedroom,” Ramsay quips – and Vergara is clearly not amused.

Leno then brings up a pledge the actress made that if “Modern Family” won an Emmy, she would run down Sunset Boulevard naked, to which she responds: “That’s ridiculous, I cannot run, I have bad knees.”

Ramsay replies: “You’ll knock yourself out.”

Later in the interview, Vergara shares some pictures from a recent holiday to Italy, one of which shows her eating pizza.

Ramsay then makes jokes about the actress “having a whole wedge in her mouth at one time.”

“You just pick it up and stick it in?” he says.

Leno tries to smooth the joke over by saying: “He’s English,” but the host seems to frustrate Vergara further by asking her how much weight she gained on her holiday and later mocking her pronunciation of “cookies” and “no.”

Moving on to talk about dessert, Vergara gives some Colombian dulce de leche to Leno and Ramsay to enjoy, but the chef says he thinks it “tastes like s— fudge.”

When Vergara gets up and pretends she’s going to hit Ramsay, he repeats: “Careful, in case you knock yourself out.”

As the two guests continue to argue about whether Colombian or English cuisine is better, Ramsay hits Vergara on her upper leg. She then hits him back, saying: “No touching!”

At the end of the interview, the pair hug, so it seems there are no hard feelings – but this hasn’t stopped people expressing their shock at the clip on social media.

“Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable,” one user tweeted.

Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/5xgxLLFZ8R — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) January 6, 2019

“She straight up yelled ‘this guy does not respect me!’ in Spanish,” another wrote. “Her body language is more than indicative of her uncomfortableness towards his presence.”

She straight up yelled “this guy does not respect me!” In Spanish. Her body language is more than indicative of her uncomfortableness towards his presence. — Chi (@Anomaleeh) January 6, 2019

“She says ‘Don’t touch me.’ You continued. No grey area here. Mr. Ramsay,” added another.

She says "Don't touch me". You continued. No grey area here. Mr. Ramsey. — Jamar (@Charlesjamares) January 7, 2019

Others described the interview as “uncomfortable,” “disgusting,” and “so sad.”

You can watch the full clip here: