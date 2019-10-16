Gordon Ramsay hilariously acknowledged the viral song named after him with an appearance on his daughter’s TikTok

Two young rappers recently named their breakout hit “Gordon Ramsay” after the famous English chef.

The rappers told Rolling Stone that it was inspired by Ramsay’s long-running cooking competition show, “Hell’s Kitchen,” and the chef’s “aggressive charm.”

The song has gone viral, largely thanks to the music-driven social media app TikTok.

Ramsay himself has even heard it – and he proved it by dancing in a video shared on his 17-year-old daughter’s TikTok account.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Two young rappers recently named their breakout hit after Gordon Ramsay, and even the infamously hard-to-please chef has been dancing to the popular song.

After Rolling Stone published an article with the headline, “The Song ‘Gordon Ramsay’ Is Going Viral. The Chef Gordon Ramsay May Not Know,” Ramsay proved otherwise on Twitter.

“Uh I have…..” he wrote, alongside a video of himself with his 17-year-old daughter, Matilda.

The video – which was originally posted on the teenager’s TikTok account under the username “tillyramsay” – showed the father-daughter duo performing the “clock woah” dance move that TikTok users have popularized while listening to the song.

Read more: Watch Reese Witherspoon’s 15-year-old son hilariously teach her how to dance for TikTok

The two Texan rapper-producers who made “Gordon Ramsay,” 19-year-old HL Wave and 21-year-old Jhonny Flames, told Rolling Stone that it was inspired by Ramsay’s long-running cooking competition show and his “aggressive charm.”

“We were watching a bunch of compilations of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and watching him freak out,” Flames said. “‘Where the f— is the lamb sauce?’ Just the way he speaks, I love Gordon Ramsay.”

The duo intentionally harnessed the power of TikTok by reaching out to a serious of users “that weren’t too big to be approached,” asking them to make videos with the song.

“Gordon Ramsay” is currently at No. 13 on Spotify’s US viral chart.