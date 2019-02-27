Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck and David Myers now use ‘meatless meat’ at their Singapore restaurants – and the company that makes it claims it even ‘bleeds’

Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen restaurant plans to make Impossible Foods’ plant-based patty into a burger, dubbed “The Impossible BSK Burger”. Impossible Foods

First we had Beyond Meat. Then we had Omnipork.

Now, Impossible Foods is the latest plant-based meat alternative to hit Singapore’s shores, and it’s already boasting partnerships with three restaurants opened by Michelin-starred chefs: Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, and Adrift by David Myers.

Like its competitors, Impossible Meat makes plant-based burger patties that look and taste like meat – and are even said to “bleed” realistically.

Read also: The Bill Gates-backed veggie burger that ‘bleeds’ has raised another $75 million — see how it’s made

Bread Street Kitchen executive chef Sabrina Stillhart said the patty was “rich in flavours” and had a “unique texture”, factors that would make it “welcomed by meat-lovers”.

The company has backing from Bill Gates, Google Ventures and Temasek Holdings, while its competitor Beyond Meat has investments from Leonardo DiCaprio, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, and Gates (again).

From Mar 7, a slew of dishes made using Impossible Foods’s “meat” patties will be available on the menu of the three award-winning restaurants here, as well as five other eateries: Potato Head Singapore, Prive Orchard, Park Bench Deli, Three Buns Quayside, and Chinese restaurant Empress.

Not sure if you’re up to trying out the new dishes? Business Insider rounded up five facts about the product to help you decide:

#1: Impossible Foods’ patties are made from plants, such as potatoes, wheat, coconut oil and konjac. According to the ingredients list, the top ingredient used in the “meat” is actually water.

The company claims the product contains the the same amount of protein, iron, and fat as 80/20 ground beef, which is beef containing 80 per cent lean meat and 20 per cent fat.

The “Impossible Sausage Roll” from Adrift by David Myers. Impossible Foods

#2. According to Impossible Foods’ website, the key to creating a “meaty” taste is heme – an essential nutrient that carries iron, which is found both in plants and animal blood.

The “Dragon’s Breath Fried Kway Teow with Impossible Meatballs” from Empress. Impossible Foods

#3. In the US, concerns were previously raised over Impossible Foods’ use of heme, since it involves GMOs.

While the company initially harvested heme from the roots of soy plants, it said the amount of heme extracted was too small, and digging up soy plants on a large scale would result in soil erosion, so it engineered a type of yeast with the heme gene.

This method of harvesting heme – which is also responsible for giving the patties a deep, blood-red color when cooked – has “the lowest environmental impact”, it claims.

In July last year, the US food authorities declared heme safe for consumption, marking a major win for the company.

The “Impossible Patty Melt” from Park Bench Deli. Impossible Foods

#4: Eating plant-based meat is better for the environment: Impossible Foods said its product uses only “a small fraction” of the land and water needed to rear animals, and emits “vastly fewer” greenhouse gases.

“Juicy Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti” from Prive Orchard. Impossible Foods

#5: Impossible Foods’ burger patties are already being used in over 5,000 eateries across the US, Hong Kong and Macau – including big names like Michelin-starred chef David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi restaurant, and even at Disneyland.

“The Impossible Slider” at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Impossible Foods

Read also: