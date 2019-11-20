People are comparing Trump’s EU ambassador to Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘snitching’ on everyone in the impeachment inquiry

By
Kelly McLaughlin, Business Insider US
-
Gordon Sondland, left, and Tekashi 6ix9nine, right.

caption
Gordon Sondland, left, and Tekashi 6ix9nine, right.
source
REUTERS/Loren Elliott, New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, and people online couldn’t stop making jokes about him “snitching” on other government officials.

As Sondland spoke before the House Intelligence Committee, he implicated Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former national security adviser John Bolton in a quid-pro-quo arrangement with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sondland said Trump instructed him to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure the Ukrainian government into the investigation.

He said “everyone was in the loop” in regard to the deal between Ukraine’s government and Trump. House Democrats say Trump used military aid as leverage to get Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

By “everyone,” Sondland said he meant Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and others.

People on social media were quick to make jokes about Sondland “snitching” on his colleagues.

Many compared him to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against his former gang earlier this year, and applauded his “receipts.”