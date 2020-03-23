GoSkills offers affordable online classes that teach many of the business skills employers want

caption GoSkills offers a wide selection of online classes that teach business skills. source GoSkills

Learning relevant business skills is convenient, cost-effective, and enjoyable with GoSkills.

The up-and-coming e-learning site has especially robust offerings in Microsoft Excel and project management.

You can become a more valuable employee, a more effective manager, or a standout job applicant with the help of the online lessons.

You don’t have to have a business degree to excel in your career, but it certainly helps to be in-the-know about the common software, applications, and processes used in workplaces everywhere. If your goal is to learn new business skills, you have many available options.

Online classes are among the most convenient and affordable ways to gain these new skills, and while I typicallydefer=”defer”to a few favorites, I recently came across a useful site called GoSkills, an online-learning platform that focuses exclusively on important technical and soft business skills.

Whereas other popular e-learning sites tend to offer classes across a broad range of subjects – useful in its own right if you have a variety of learning interests – GoSkills is geared toward anyone looking specifically to improve their effectiveness in the professional world.

It currently offers more than 70 courses in web development, Microsoft Office, Adobe software, project management, and more. You can find skills that are increasingly valued in the workplace like Scrum and Advanced Microsoft Excel alongside skills that will never go out of fashion like Business Writing and Leadership Training. Whether you’re looking to evolve in your current role, brush up on skills you learned a while ago, or transition to a new position, GoSkills gives you the educational support to do so.

GoSkills uses a combination of video tutorials, exercises, and quizzes in its lessons, as e-learning sites typically do, but is unique in its personalized learning approach: Because no two students are the same, the course syllabi are personalized based on your prior skills and experience. After you take a placement test to identify your strengths and weaknesses, GoSkills shows you what areas to focus on so you can accelerate your learning. You’re probably a busy person juggling other commitments, so the trick here is to study smarter, not harder.

Pricing is straightforward. After a 7-day free trial, you can pay $39 a month for access to all courses on the site, or pay $299 at once for a year of access, saving you $169. You can also pay $29 for access to just one course, though learning more than one skill will never be detrimental to your professional development.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best GoSkills courses worth taking. Browse all courses and sign up for your 7-day free trial here.

Microsoft Excel – Basic & Advanced

Skill level: Beginner

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 49

Lessons include: Basic formatting, formulas, optimizing data, data and analysis, presenting and reporting

Project Management Professional Certification Training

Skill level: Advanced

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 46

Lessons include: Project management foundations, processes and process groups, types of management

Photoshop for Beginners

Skill level: Beginner

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 58

Lessons include: Photo editing, mastering the tools, design, text effects

Finance for Non-Financial Professionals

Skill level: Beginner

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 16

Lessons include: Financial reports, ratios and measures, budgeting, variance and forecasting

Scrum for Team Members

Skill level: Beginner

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 21

Lessons include: Project management approaches, Agile/Scrum elements, process steps

Press Releases

Skill level: Beginner

Certification available: Yes

No. of lessons: 32

Lessons include: Tricks of the trade, branding, mistakes to avoid, crisis management, building influence with journalists