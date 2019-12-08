Here is the gossip we heard at Uber’s Christmas party in London, where it faces an imminent ban

caption Uber’s Northern and Eastern European general manager, Jamie Heywood. source Uber

Uber held its annual company holiday party Wednesday night, and Business Insider went along to say hello.

Uber faces an imminent ban on operating in London.

Insiders at the party don’t think the ban will happen anytime soon.

Uber’s London headquarters held its annual company holiday drinks-‘n’-canapes party Wednesday night at the Groucho Club in Soho, and Business Insider went along to say hello.

Needless to say, there was one existential question hanging over the get-together: Will Uber escape the November 25 ruling barring it from operating in the city?

The answer we heard was “yes, probably.”

The ban on Uber operating in London – one of its biggest revenue sources – is set to come into force on or about December 16.

Here is what Business Insider staffers learned while mingling with management and drinking free Champagne: