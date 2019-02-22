10 inconsistencies you never noticed in ‘Gossip Girl’

caption It doesn’t seem possible that Dan Humphrey is Gossip Girl. source The CW

In the six seasons of “Gossip Girl,” audiences may have noticed some major plot holes and incongruencies.

The story behind Chuck Bass’s mother never quite added up and neither did the story of how he lost his virginity.

The same closet was used to represent both Blair Waldorf and Hazel’s mother’s closets.

Although the popular CW show, “Gossip Girl,” ended in 2012, its six seasons continue to live on streaming services like Netflix. And if you were to look closely enough, you’d notice some things don’t always add up throughout the show, like the revelation of Gossip Girl’s identity.

INSIDER rounded up some of the mistakes you may have missed during the six seasons of “Gossip Girl.” From the reappearance of trashed phones to sneaky recasting, here are some of the head-scratching moments from the show.

There was a lot of confusion surrounding Chuck Bass’s mom.

caption Elizabeth Fisher aka Evelyn Bass was presumed dead until the third season. source CW

“Gossip Girl” fans are still unsure of the true identity of Chuck Bass’s mom. Was it really family friend Diana Payne or the mysterious Elizabeth Fisher aka Evelyn Bass? But the real question surrounds her death and eventual resurrection.

In the pilot episode, Chuck refers to his mother in the present tense and definitely gives no hint that she is deceased. A major storyline throughout the first couple of seasons, however, revolves around his mother’s death during childbirth and the blame he shouldered for it until he realizes that she might still be alive.

Serena threw away her phone only to have it again in the next episode.

caption Fed up with Gossip Girl’s dramatic reveals, Serena throws away her phone in “The Wild Brunch.” source CW

Considering the elite status of Serena and her fellow Upper East Siders, it’s hard to imagine her rifling through the trash to retrieve her phone. But this is what appeared to have happened during the season one episode, “The Wild Brunch” where van der Wooden dumps her glittery device in the garbage. In later episodes, she is seen with the exact phone and case.

Audiences got two different answers regarding where Serena van der Woodsen’s dad got his education.

caption Dr. William van der Woodsen was portrayed by William Baldwin. source CW

What we know for sure is that Serena’s dad attended an Ivy League school. But which one?

In the “Poison Ivy” episode Serena tells Dan Humphrey that Dr. William van der Woodsen attended Harvard but later in “Belles de Jour,” she tells Blair Waldorf that he went to Columbia University.

He is, however, a doctor so it is possible to have attained different degrees along the way but this distinction was never made.

Chuck Bass told two different stories about how he lost his virginity.

caption Chuck Bass, played by Ed Westwick, couldn’t keep his story straight. source The CW

Chuck lost his heart to Blair Waldorf but who did he lose his virginity to? In the season one episode “Woman on the Verge,” Chuck mentions that he lost his virginity to troublemaker Georgina Chapman in the sixth grade. By season two, in “Gone with the Will,” Bass changes his tune when he credits an Italian au pair for being his first.

Blair Waldorf’s mom was played by two different actresses.

caption Florencia Lozano (left) played Eleanore in the pilot episode but from then on, the role was given to Margaret Colin (right). source CW

Television shows occasionally switch a character without acknowledgment. We’ve seen it on “Game of Thrones” and “Friends.” And yes, “Gossip Girl” too.

In the pilot, viewers are introduced to Eleanor Waldorf, played by Florencia Lozano but in subsequent episodes, Margaret Colin took over the role.

Vanessa Abrams was able to foresee something that she couldn’t have possibly known.

caption Vanessa Abrams, played by Jessica Szohr, had unexplainable insight into Serena’s life. source CW

Dan’s childhood friend Vanessa Abrams is not particularly fond of Serena, something which becomes more evident when she mysteriously refers to van der Woodsen’s sexual exploits with professors during her stint in boarding school.

The code was finally cracked when it was revealed that Serena had tried and failed to engage in an affair with her English teacher, Ben Donovan. Unfortunately, her mother Lily falsely reported that Donovan had committed statutory rape, an accusation which landed the teacher in prison.

The problem is that Lily had managed to keep an airtight lid on this story so how did Vanessa, a complete outsider with no prior connection to the family, find out?

Serena made a phone call but her phone remained on the home screen.

caption It appears Serena never actually made the phone call. source CW

In “Rhodes to Perdition,” when Serena calls Max, the ex of her con-artist faux cousin, audiences are able to catch a glimpse of the cell phone which is set to the home screen and not an ongoing call.

Olivia Burke, played by Hilary Duff, promised to return but never did.

caption Hilary Duff guest starred on the show as Olivia Burke. source CW

During his New York University days, Dan Humphrey winds up dating fellow student and actress Olivia Burke, played by Hilary Duff. In season three, Burke finds out that she needs to put school on hold to shoot a movie.

In a last-ditch attempt to change her mind, Humphrey enlists the help of Vanessa Abrams to complete a bucket list of things every college student should do – the last of which is a threesome. Burke agrees but drama ensues when the movie is canceled and the three are forced to confront the aftermath of the situation. It proves to be too much for Burke who accepts another role but promises to return in the fall. We’re still waiting.

Hazel’s mother and Blair somehow have the same closet.

caption Blair’s closet (left) looks identical to Hazel’s mother’s closet (right). source CW

In an attempt to fit in with her Upper East Side friends, Dan’s younger sister Jenny wants an expensive dress to wear for her birthday. While mulling over her options at classmate Hazel’s house, she comes across her mother’s closet which is filled with lavish gowns.

Jenny makes the ill-advised decision to pilfer a $15,000 Valentino original to exchange for something a bit more contemporary at a consignment shop. Poor judgment aside, viewers will also notice later on that this is the same closet shown at Blair’s penthouse.

There are major inconsistencies with Dan revealed as Gossip Girl.

caption Dan and Blair teamed up in “The Townie” in order to find Ben’s sister, Juliet. source CW

Part of the reason it was hard to buy Dan Humphrey as Gossip Girl were the multiple inconsistencies which arose after the revelation.

One of these glaring oversights occurred in “The Townie,” when Humphrey and Blair Waldorf teamed up to find Ben’s sister, Juliet, who was determined to destroy Serena’s life in retaliation for her brother’s jail sentence. Naturally, they turned to the omnipresent Gossip Girl for a lead. The two email the Upper East Side oracle and await a response, which they do receive, together. This begs the question: How was Humphrey able to email and respond as Gossip Girl with eagle-eyed Waldorf at his side?

