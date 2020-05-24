The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is now delayed until at least summer 2021

caption Blake Lively and Leighton Meester in “Gossip Girl.” source Warner Bros. Television

The “Gossip Girl” reboot, which was set to be released on HBO Max in May, is now delayed until at least the summer of 2021, Vulture confirmed Friday.

“Gossip Girl” first aired on The CW for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

The new “Gossip Girl” show will reportedly take place 8 years after the series’ famous fictional blog went dark.

The show’s original narrator, Kristen Bell, will return for the reboot, but it has yet to be confirmed if other original cast members will appear in the spinoff.

Fans of “Gossip Girl” will have to wait longer than originally expected to enjoy the spinoff of the book and TV series about an iconic group of Upper East Siders.

A reboot of “Gossip Girl,” which originally ran for six seasons between September 2007 until December 2012 on The CW, was set to be available on the HBO Max streaming service in May.

The reboot is now delayed due to a global production halt caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Vulture confirmed on Friday.

“They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture.

Reilly did not share with Vulture an estimate for when the show will start filming again – considering that several TV series and movies are impacted by the pause in production – but said that the “Gossip Girl” reboot now will not premiere until at least summer 2021.

caption Chase Crawford, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick in “Gossip Girl.” source The CW

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ show will reportedly take place 8 years after the series’ famous fictional blog ‘went dark’

“A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” reads the reboot’s synopsis, published by Deadline.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years,” the synopsis continued.

caption Kristen Bell served as the narrator for the original “Gossip Girl” series. source The CW

The show’s original narrator, Kristen Bell, will appear in the reboot – but it has yet to be confirmed if the other cast members will return

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are set to return to the “Gossip Girl” reboot as executive producers., and Schwartz previously said that the original actors have been notified about the spinoff and that they’re welcome to be involved if they’re interested.

At the time of writing, it has yet to be announced if any of the original cast members, such as Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, or Chase Crawford, will star in the show.

That being said, the familiar voice of Kristen Bell will make a comeback. Bell was the series’ narrator who was known for her voiceover of the popular tagline “XOXO, Gossip Girl.”

The reboot also reportedly will have more diversity in terms of the cast members and storylines.

The new series’ showrunner Joshua Safran said at Vulture Festival in November 2019 that in the reboot, “the leads are non-white” and “there’s a lot of queer content on this show.”