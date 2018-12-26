10 pieces of trivia that only true ‘Gossip Girl’ fans will know

caption There’s some things you might not know about the New York City crew. source Warner Bros. Television

“Gossip Girl” aired for six seasons and garnered a large and devoted fan base.

There are some behind-the-scenes secrets only true fans know.

Leighton Meester, who plays Blair Waldorf, isn’t actually a brunette.

At least one cast member still isn’t sure who Gossip Girl is and during filming, no one knew who was Gossip Girl.

For six seasons, “Gossip Girl” kept audiences glued to the screen with its glamorous outfits and Upper East Side drama. But even if you never missed an episode, you may not know all there is to know about the show. Here’s a look at 10 fun pieces of “Gossip Girl” trivia.

caption Meester died her hair brunette to land the role. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

That’s right – Blair Waldorf is actually a natural blonde. Leighton Meester dyed her hair brown in order to nab the part.

“Leighton was a blonde when she came in to read, but Blake [Lively] was the blonde, so we asked her to color her hair,” series co-creator Josh Schwartz said, per The Hollywood Reporter, about Meester’s audition in 2012. “A risky move on her part in the middle of pilot season, but she did a sink-rinse dye job to audition as a brunette.”

Serena Van Der Woodsen’s style was inspired by an iconic model.

caption Her style mirrored Kate Moss’s. source The CW

All “Gossip Girl” fans know that Blair’s style is hugely inspired by her idol, Audrey Hepburn. But what about Serena? It turns out the character’s look was also fashioned after a well-known style icon: supermodel Kate Moss.

As costume designer Eric Daman told the HuffPost, “Initially for Serena, we were pulling lots of images of Kate Moss through the years. It was that amazing, nonchalant fashion look that feels like you’re totally not put-together; you put on whatever’s next to the bed, and you look amazing.”

Mayor Bloomberg deemed January 26 “Gossip Girl Day” in New York.

caption New Yorkers can celebrate the holiday in January. source The WB

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg really loved when TV shows spotlighted the city. Case in point? During the show’s fifth season, Bloomberg noted that “Gossip Girl” had become an “ambassador for New York City” and proclaimed January 26 as “Gossip Girl Day.” The announcement was made during a 2012 ceremony also celebrating the series’ 100th episode.

Ed Westwick almost played a different character.

caption It’s hard to imagine Ed Westwick as anyone but Chuck Bass. source The CW

It’s hard to think of any other actor pulling off the character of slimy smooth-talker Chuck Bass as well as Ed Westwick did, but that wasn’t even the role he initially auditioned for. When he first tried out for “Gossip Girl,” Westwick was in line to play the character of Chuck’s best friend, Nate Archibald.

Luckily, the casting team had the good sense to switch things around, and the part of Nate eventually went to Chace Crawford instead.

Mischa Barton reportedly turned down a part on the show.

“The O.C.” star Mischa Barton was reportedly offered the role of scheming troublemaker Georgina Sparks but the actress turned down the part, which eventually went to Michelle Trachtenberg. It turns out it was a perfect match, as Trachtenberg says she already had a very similar style to Georgina.

“Honestly, I came in dressing exactly like Georgina,” she told the New York Post, also adding, “Everything that Georgina wore either ended up in my closet or was inspired by the things that I would wear.”

Kristen Bell narrated and appeared in the show.

caption Kristen Bell appeared in an episode of the show. source CW

As the narrator of the show for all six seasons, Kristen Bell was the one to sign off each episode with those famous lines, You know you love me, xoxo, Gossip Girl.” But you may not remember that she also appeared on the show during the final season. In the series finale, Bell made a cameo as herself, turning to the camera and playfully winking when Rachel Bilson, who also guest starred as herself, asked, “Wait, Gossip Girl is real?”

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley hid their real-life breakup from the cast and crew.

caption No one on set knew the duo had called it quits. source The CW

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley had their own complicated love story, just like their on-screen counterparts Serena and Dan. The two dated in real life for three years from 2007 to 2010. But they kept their breakup a secret from everyone on the set.

“The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the season two finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before,” executive producer and writer Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair. “They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now… They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”

Dorota had her own mini spinoff show.

caption Dorota was a fan favorite on “Gossip Girl.” source CW

One of the biggest fan favorite characters on “Gossip Girl” was Blair’s maid, Dorota, played by Zuzanna Szadkowski. Audiences liked her so much that she even got her own spin-off series in 2009, entitled “Chasing Dorota.”

Though the show only lasted a handful of episodes, Szadkowski continued to portray the beloved Dorota throughout the entire six-season run of “Gossip Girl.”

The identity of “Gossip Girl” wasn’t revealed to the cast before the finale.

caption No one knew Dan was Gossip Girl. source The CW

The “Gossip Girl” cast never knew the true identity of its mysterious titular character until the final scripts were handed out. Co-creator and executive producer Stephanie Savage told TVLine this was done intentionally so as to not affect the actors’ performances.

“It was nothing that we talked to the actors about,” she said.”It was nothing that we wanted to be part of Penn Badgely’s performance as Dan Or something that we wanted viewers to be actively thinking about. We were hoping to have a nice long run and we didn’t want people to be preoccupied by the question of, ‘Who is Gossip Girl?'”

caption Ed Westwick isn’t quite sure who Gossip Girl is. source Warner Bros. Television

Apparently, not all of the show’s cast members watched the finale or even paid close attention to the scripts. In 2017, Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, admitted that he still doesn’t know who Gossip Girl was. When asked about his favorite plotlines or memories from filming over email, Westwick told Vanity Fair, “I am still not sure who GG was lol.”

