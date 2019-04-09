THEN AND NOW: Here’s what the cast of ‘Gossip Girl’ is up to 12 years later

caption The show wrapped in 2012. source The CW

“Gossip Girl” premiered on The CW on September 19, 2007.

The teenage drama made instant stars out of its young cast members, including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley.

Here’s what they’re all up to these days.

It has been 12 years since “Gossip Girl” first won fans over with glorious fashion and drama on the Upper East Side of New York City.

The hit teen show drew millions of viewers during its six-season run on The CW. It became one of the most popular dramas on television and the cast members were catapulted to star status.

The heartthrobs have since been up to a number of projects in the time since.

Blake Lively starred as blonde bombshell Serena van der Woodsen on the hit CW show.

caption Serena was the “it” girl. source The CW

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role.

Since then, Lively has become a bona fide movie star.

caption Blake Lively attended the Versace fall fashion show in December 2018. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Lively starred in “The Shallows,” “All I See Is You,” and “A Simple Favor.” Most recently, she filmed “The Rhythm Section” and looked unrecognizable on the set of the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in November.

She’s also in the midst of raising two adorable daughters with Ryan Reynolds, whom she married in 2012.

Leighton Meester brought the sassy and influential Blair Waldorf to life.

caption Blair had a flair for the dramatic. source The CW

She was an intimidating queen bee and fashion icon.

She currently stars on ABC’s sitcom “Single Parents.”

caption Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the world premiere of “Shazam!” on March 28, 2019. source Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Since marrying “The O.C.” star Adam Brody and giving birth to their first child, she’s made her role as mom one of her first priorities. She also sings.

Penn Badgley was nominated for a Teen Choice Award six times for playing Lonely Boy, aka Brooklyn babe Dan Humphrey.

During a break in shooting for “Gossip Girl,” he acted alongside Emma Stone in “Easy A.”

He now stars on “You,” which became a smash hit after moving to Netflix.

caption Penn Badgley at the New York premiere of “You” on September 6, 2018. source Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Badgley stars as an unhinged stalker on “You,” which originally aired on Lifetime but will return for a second season on Netflix. He has said that his current role is a “surreal progression” of his role on “Gossip Girl.”

He married singer Domino Kirke in 2017.

Chace Crawford was the apple of every teenager’s eye while playing Nate Archibald.

caption Nate had a lot of family drama on the show. source The CW

In 2010, three years into “Gossip Girl,” he was arrested for a marijuana possession in Texas.

He will next appear in the Charlie Manson movie “Charlie Says” as Manson family member Tex Watson.

caption Chace Crawford on February 24, 2019. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

He will also star on Amazon’s “The Boys.”

There was nobody better to play bad boy Chuck Bass than Ed Westwick.

He won the Teen Choice Award for choice TV villain in 2008 and 2009.

Westwick was starring on the BBC comedy “White Gold,” but production paused as he was being investigated over sexual misconduct allegations.

caption Ed Westwick in October 2018. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Four women have accused Westwick of sexual assault. He deleted his denials from his social media. He had a role on BBC’s miniseries “Ordeal by Innocence” but was replaced.

Taylor Momsen went from good girl to goth queen playing Dan’s little sister Jenny Humphrey.

caption Jenny was eager to please during the first few seasons. source The CW

She hasn’t acted since the show ended in 2012.

Momsen evolved alongside Jenny to become a lead singer for rock band The Pretty Reckless.

caption Taylor Momsen singing at the Ryman Auditorium in 2015. source Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The band has released three albums: 2010’s “Light Me Up,” 2014’s “Going to Hell,” and 2016’s “Who You Selling For?”.

Dan and Jenny’s father, Rufus Humphrey, was played by Matthew Settle.

caption Rufus acted as the moral compass of the gang. source The CW

Before his “Gossip Girl” days, he was known for his work on two award-winning miniseries, HBO’s “Band of Brothers” and TNT’s “Into the West.”

Settle has starred in a couple TV movies since “Gossip Girl,” but was also in theaters in 2016 in “The Faith of Anna Waters.”

caption Matthew Settle at a screening of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2015. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He has two kids, one with his ex-wife Naama Nativ, and another with his current longtime girlfriend, Maria Alfonsin.

Kelly Rutherford played matriarch Lily van der Woodsen.

caption Lily had her flaws as a mother. source The CW

It was reported that Settle and Rutherford, who were married on-screen, were dating in real life, but that proved to be false.

She’s since had small TV appearances on “Jane The Virgin,” “Quantico,” and “Dynasty.”

caption Kelly Rutherford at the “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” premiere on March 15, 2019. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She now stars as another important family matriarch on the “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff, “The Perfectionists.”

Connor Paolo played Serena’s younger brother Eric.

This was his breakout role, but he did have a small part in the Oscar-winning movie “Mystic River.”

He went on to join the cast of “Revenge” and had a small role on the anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

caption Connor Paolo attends Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge at Siren Studios on September 16, 2016. source Rochelle Brodin/WireImage

Paolo remained friends with Momsen after they both left the show and has said that he’d do anything to get her back in front of he camera.

“If I’m ever in a position to cast anything or to put anything together, she’s always at the top of my list,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jessica Szohr played Vanessa Abrams: Dan’s childhood best friend, Blair’s enemy, Jenny’s confidant, and Nate’s lover.

caption Vanessa caused drama in the Upper East Side. source The CW

For a couple years during the “Gossip Girl” era, Szohr and Westwick had a budding, off-screen romance.

Szohr has made her rounds on both the big and small screens since the series ended.

caption Jessica Szohr on March 14, 2019. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wheels

Szohr was in “The Internship” with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, plus “Two Night Stand,” with Miles Teller.

She also had a recurring role in “Shameless,” starred on the “Twin Peaks” revival, and joined the cast of Seth MacFarlane’s scifi comedy series “The Orville.”

Michelle Trachtenberg played a perfect Georgina Sparks on “Gossip Girl.”

Like her co-star Westwick, she was also nominated for choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

She recently starred in the Lifetime movie “Sister Cities,” which aired in September 2016.

caption Michelle Trachtenberg in January 2019. source Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Before she was the gossip queen herself, she was on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Weeds.” You also might recognize her from the children’s movie “Harriet the Spy,” or the Disney Channel movie “Ice Princess.”

“Gossip Girl” wouldn’t have been complete without Dorota, played by Zuzanna Szadkowski.

caption Dorota was arguably Blair’s most loyal friend. source Netflix

She even got her own breakout miniseries that aired online after each episode.

Szadkowski has since had small roles on shows like “Search Party,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” and “Girls.”

caption Zuzanna Szadkowski attends a charity gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 20, 2017. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Girls” wasn’t her first HBO appearance. She also had a small role on “The Sopranos.”

