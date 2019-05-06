Got a question about Joseph Schooling? If you’re lucky, he’ll answer in person on Google Search

Joseph Schooling fans, rejoice! Singapore’s first Olympic gold medalist is now open to answering your burning FAQs.

The swimmer has been recruited into Google’s ongoing pilot “Cameos on Google” feature, where celebrities worldwide answer questions about themselves on Google Search via video.

Schooling is the first Southeast Asian athlete in the feature’s lineup of personalities, which include Will Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

According to a Google spokesman, the company first decides internally which celebrities it wishes to feature. If a celebrity is keen to participate, they then receive access to a special app that shows them the most-asked or trending questions about themselves on Google.

To answer a question, the celebrity records a video of themselves speaking the answer, which will then show up among the top Search Results for that particular question.

These videos help celebrities connect with fans, and let them add “their own authentic voice” to Google Search results, the company said in a statement.

Google said celebrities decide which questions they want to answer, and it does not enforce a minimum number of questions or regular posting schedule they must stick to.

Schooling was chosen as he received a lot of attention from fans across Southeast Asia after he beat Michael Phelps to win the 100m butterfly event in 2016, the spokesman said.

The swimmer also became the most-searched person on Google in Singapore that year.

So far, Schooling has used the feature to answer three questions, which he filmed while sitting by a pool: where he was born (“Singapore, I grew up on Bedok Reservoir Road”) when he first jumped into a pool (“10 months old”), and his usual training routine (nine swim practices a week and three gym sessions).

Google screenshot

Other questions stars have answered? How many languages Priyanka Chopra speaks, if Will Ferrell can play the drums, and the name of the movie that changed Nick Jonas’ life.

