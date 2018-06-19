The official Twitter account of John Travolta’s ‘Gotti’ movie lashed out at critics after its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes

source MoviePass Ventures

The new John Travolta-starring film “Gotti” received a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s Twitter called out critics on Monday. “Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it,” the tweet said.

The movie has a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it has almost as many user ratings as “Incredibles 2,” which is hard to believe considering the box office of the two films.

“Gotti” made $1.67 million over the weekend. “Incredibles 2” made $180 million.

John Travolta’s new film, “Gotti,” was torn apart by critics over the weekend and has a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – but the movie’s team isn’t giving up quite yet.

The film’s official Twitter called out movie critics Monday night. The tweet said “audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself!”

Judging by the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for the film, maybe they’re onto something: it has a 77% audience score from just over 6,900 user ratings as of Tuesday morning. And on IMDb, the film has a 5.2 score out of 10, which isn’t terrible for a movie that has been so critically panned.

But there’s also something suspicious about that Rotten Tomatoes audience score. “Gotti” and “Incredibles 2,” the long-awaited Pixar sequel that also opened in theaters over the weekend, have almost the same amount of user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. “Incredibles 2” has almost 7,600 user ratings.

Considering that “Incredibles 2” made $180 million at the box office over the weekend (a record for an animated movie) and “Gotti” made $1.67 million, it’s hard to believe that almost as many people would go to Rotten Tomatoes to praise both films.

MoviePass invested in “Gotti” through its MoviePass Ventures subsidiary and according to Deadline, the monthly movie subscription service accounted for 40% ($668,000) of the movie’s box office.