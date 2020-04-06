Gov. Cuomo says the New York curve might be flattening, but warns New Yorkers not to let their guard down

caption New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo dedicated much of his Monday coronavirus briefing to outlining some potential good news when it comes to the Empire State’s efforts to flatten the curve.

New hospitalizations are going down, discharges are going up, and New York’s death toll – already at 4,758 – is actually performing below the models officials have been consulting.

However, Cuomo noted that the social distancing measures contributing to the recent slowdown must remain in place to protect New Yorkers, extending the state’s stay-at-home order to April 29.

Once again, Cuomo lambasted New Yorkers for disobeying social distancing measures, displaying photos of crowded New York City parks over the weekend.

“What right do you have to act irresponsibly in a way that could get you sick, or someone else sick, and then I have to send an ambulance to pick you up and send you to an emergency room that is already overburdened and doesn’t have staff, doesn’t have supplies, doesn’t have ventilators, because you were reckless?” Cuomo said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made sure to deliver some good news on Monday with a healthy dose of caution.

New hospitalizations and ICU admissions are going down, while for a second day in a row, new deaths are declining.

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattering of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” Cuomo said.

Daily hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations is down, Cuomo says. pic.twitter.com/KcP4F71BxD — Amanda Eisenberg (@aeis17) April 6, 2020

Purple line (hard to see) is latest modelling. pic.twitter.com/KwylTXV3tB — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) April 6, 2020

However, Cuomo cautioned that social distancing must continue through at least April 29, noting that the medical system is already running at full throttle.

“We are at red line,” Cuomo said of New York’s hospitals. “People can’t work any harder … and staying at this level is problematic.”

He also, once again, lambasted New Yorkers for disobeying the social distancing measures by crowding parks, showing photos from several packed locations in New York City over the weekend.

Accordingly, the governor announced he will raise the maximum fine for violating social distancing from $500 to $1,000.

I feel like a lot of people get some catharsis out of Cuomo shaming people for crowding parks pic.twitter.com/MY1ADv39AW — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) April 6, 2020

“You don’t have that right.”