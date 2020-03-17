The White House says the government could send emergency checks to Americans within 2 weeks as the coronavirus hits economy

The government could soon send Americans emergency cash to mitigate the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has caused severe disruptions for businesses and workers across the nation.

The checks could be sent out within two weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.

“We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a Tuesday press conference on the respiratory illness COVID-19. “Americans need to get cash now. And the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now in the next two weeks.”

The initial checks could be more than $1,000. Standing alongside Mnuchin, President Donald Trump signaled support for such a policy and said it could be implemented rapidly.

“We are going to do something that gets money to them as quickly as possible,” the president said.

