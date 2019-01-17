Cardi B takes Trump to town on what is now the longest US government shutdown in history

caption HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Cardi B attends Metro By T-Mobile Presents: Live In LA Powered By Pandora Featuring Cardi B And Jhené Aiko at Academy Nightclub on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

Rapper Cardi B has some thoughts about the partial government shutdown – now in its 26th day, and currently the longest in modern history – and she’s taking President Donald Trump to task over his proposed US-Mexico border wall.

In an Instagram post published Wednesday night, the rapper expressed sympathy for the federal government workers who have to work without pay while the shutdown continues.

“But this sh-t is really f—ing serious bro, this sh-t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now all for a f—ing wall.”

“And I really feel bad for these people who have to go to f—ing work to not get f—ing paid.”

The post comes after she slammed Trump during on Instagram live this week, saying he “promised these motherf—ers something that you know you couldn’t do,” in reference to the repeated promises Trump made to voters before and after the election that he would build a border wall and Mexico would pay for it.

“Even if motherf—ers build the wall, that’s still not going to f—ing prevent people coming into this country,” she said.

Trump’s proposed wall is at the crux of the current government shutdown. In December, after signalling that he would sign a stopgap measure to keep the government funded until February 8, he caved to pressure from some in his base and said he would not sign any bill that doesn’t provide $5.7 billion for a border wall.

There was not enough support for the wall in the Senate (60 votes were needed), and so starting on December 22, a partial government shutdown began, impacting roughly 800,000 federal workers. Of those, around 420,000 are considered essential and must work without pay.

More federal workers are being brought back without pay, including workers to help with loans for farmers from the US Department of Agriculture, and IRS workers to prepare for the tax filing season (which Cardi B alludes to in her post).

The US economy is suffering due to the shutdown, as are national parks, airports, and immigration courts.

And it’s not surprisng that the “Bodack Yellow” and “I Like It” rapper is weighing in. Cardi B loves government, as she explained in a 2018 profile for GQ, explaining to writer Caity Weaver how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt started Social Security and helped the US out of the Depression. (She also says she used to be able to list all the presidents in order.)

“I love government,” she said. “I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

Cardi B has also been critical of the president before, calling him a “madman.” This time, however, she says he’s just trying to be “cool.”

“Trump is like a clout chaser,” she said. “He’s like one of these new rap artists – they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”