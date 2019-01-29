POLL: Almost twice as many Americans think Pelosi won the shutdown than Trump

caption A plurality of Americans said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handled the recently-ended government shutdown more effectively than President Donald Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

The government shutdown ended Friday after President Donald Trump gave in to Democrats’ demands to reopen the government.

Trump did not secure any funding for the long-promised border wall as part of the agreement.

According to an INSIDER poll, a plurality of Americans believe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won the shutdown.

Just under 40% of people surveyed said they believed Pelosi handled the shutdown more effectively while 23% thought Trump handled the negotiations more effectively.

The longest government shutdown on record is over and, based on a new poll, one side of the fight in Washington seems to have come out on top.

On Friday, President Donald Trump agreed to support a bill to reopen the government for three weeks. The bill did not include any money for his long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border despite the president’s repeated statements that any bill to open the government must include wall funding.

In fact, the bill was nearly identical to Democrats’ original demands: reopen the government and then we can discuss money for border security.

Many political analysts and pundits – including conservative commentators – chalked Trump’s decision up as a win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, and a good portion of surveyed Americans agree with that assessment.

According to a new INSIDER poll, 39% of surveyed Americans believed that Pelosi “handled the negotiation more effectively,” while just 23% gave the distinction to Trump. 38% of respondents said neither handled it better or they didn’t know who handled it better.

Excluding those who chose neither or didn’t know, 85% of respondents who identified as moderately or very conservative thought Trump won the shutdown, with 15% choosing Pelosi. Pelosi’s base was even more supportive with 94% of moderate or very liberal respondents saying the speaker was more effective, versus just 6% choosing Trump.

Among middle-of-the-road voters – those who said they were slightly liberal, slightly conservative, or neither – 44% said they weren’t sure who won. But of those who made a selection between Trump and Pelosi, 66% thought Pelosi handed the shutdown better while just 34% thought it was Trump.

The poll may not be as much of a surprise given that multiple INSIDER polls found that a majority of Americans blamed Trump for the shutdown, another INSIDER poll found few surveyed Americans who favored spending $5.7 billion on Trump’s wall, and the president’s popularity declined during the government closure.

So it appears the previous shutdown didn’t help Trump politically, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the president from threatening another one. On Sunday, the president warned that another shutdown after the new February 15 deadline is “certainly an option.”

Overall, 22% of respondents identified as very or moderately conservative, 26% identified as very or moderately liberal, with 39% as neither or slightly.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,233 respondents, a margin of error plus or minus 2.95 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.