Global markets bounce as US approaches deal to stop a fresh government shutdown

Global stock markets were rallying for a second consecutive day early Tuesday as investors took heart from news overnight that a fresh shutdown of the US government might be averted.

The fresh shutdown, which was set to begin Saturday, would be averted if a new funding deal is approved.

Shares around the world rallied, with Japan’s Nikkei climbing 2.6% during Tuesday trade, and Germany’s DAX rallying 1%.

US lawmakers late Monday reached a tentative deal on border-security funding that, if passed, would avert a fresh shutdown of parts of the government, which is set to begin Saturday. The government was shut down for much of December and January, but a temporary deal to halt the shutdown was implemented in late January.

Reuters reports that the new agreement does not contain the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump wants for a wall on the southern US border.

“Equity markets in Asia followed Wall St’s lead higher following an agreement in principle by US lawmakers to avert a fresh government shutdown, granting President Trump $1.4 billion in funding for border controls, but only for bollard fencing not an actual wall, and well below his desired $5.8 billion,” Mike van Dulken, the head of research at Accendo Markets, wrote in an email.

Alongside hopes that a fresh shutdown can be avoided, markets are buoyed by continued optimism that trade talks between Washington and Beijing will yield a positive outcome.

Representatives from the US and China began talks in Beijing on Monday, with the aim of making progress toward a trade deal of some form before the 90-day deadline imposed at the G20 summit in Argentina late in 2018.

Talks are expected to be conducted between relatively junior officials before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer take over on Thursday and Friday.

Optimism around trade and the prospect of an avoided shutdown have contributed to a substantial rally in equities around the world, with Asian and European stocks jumping Tuesday and US equities set to continue the strong start to the week they witnessed Monday. Here’s how things looked about 10 a.m. GMT (5 a.m. EST):