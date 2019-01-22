SHUTDOWN DAY 32: The government shutdown could end up costing more than the $5.7 billion Trump wants for the wall

caption President Donald Trump talks with a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agent while participating in a tour of US-Mexico border wall prototypes. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The partial government shutdown, now in its second month, could cost the economy in excess of $6 billion by the end of this week.

The figure, projected by a chief economist at S&P Global, would be more than the $5.7 billion in border wall funding which prompted the shutdown in the first place.

The shutdown began on December 22 after Democrats rejected Trump’s demand that any legislation for funding the federal government must include money for the wall.

As the record-breaking shutdown drags on, projections about the damage it is causing are becoming more and more alarming.

Beth Ann Bovino, the chief US economist for S&P Global, estimated in a research note on January 11 that every week of the shutdown would shave around $1.2 billion off the US’s GDP.

The US is now in an unprecedented fifth week of the shutdown. According to this projection, by some time around Friday January 25, the total damage will have surpassed the $5.7 billion which prompted the shutdown in the first place.

caption President Donald Trump’s border wall prototype is seen through the US-Mexico border fence from Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, on January 18, 2019. source GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Bovino also estimated that the amount of damage done per week will increase as the shutdown continues. “The longer this shutdown drags on, the more collateral damage the economy will suffer,” she wrote.

Given this effect – which Bovino did not quantify – the psychologically significant $5.7 billion figure may be reached sooner.

Democrats rejected Trump’s offer of a compromise deal on Friday. It offered protection for so-called Dreamers – undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children- as well as other groups of immigrants, in exchange for wall funding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the deal “unacceptable” while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Trump’s strategy as “hostage-taking.”

As the shutdown continues, more economists are warning of a doomsday scenario.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon described the shutdown as a serious problem for the US economy, citing research that found US GDP growth could plummet to zero if the shutdown continues.

A White House official told Business Insider that the Trump administration’s own model estimates the shutdown would eat 0.13 percentage points of GDP growth for every week of the shutdown – higher than the 0.05 percentage points originally assumed.

