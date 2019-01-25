Flights delayed at major airports in New York as the longest government shutdown in history leads to staffing shortages

caption An Air Canada jet flies past the control tower at Montreal’s Dorval International Airport. source Shaun Best/Reuters

Flights were delayed and re-routed on Friday due to staffing shortages as the government shutdown entered its 35th day.

Ground stops were in place at some of the nation’s busiest airports as federal workers, working without pay, began to stay home.

By 10:45 AM, flights were no longer halted, but delays continued.

Cabin crews reportedly told passengers on some flights that they were taking extra fuel in the event of holding patterns.

The government shutdown is starting to have a real impact on flights throughout the country.

Staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration, the US’ top air traffic regulator, were causing delays at some of the country’s biggest airports on Friday morning, including Philadelphia, Tampa, Florida and New York City’s La Guardia Airport, as well as Newark, according to the agency’s website.

caption FAA status at 10:00 AM ET. source FAA

Washington DC’s Reagan airport and Philadelphia were also briefly suffering from delays but were dropped from the list later in the morning. By 10:30 am, only New York’s LaGuardia and Newark airports remained on the list.

Traffic management programs, also known as ground stops, don’t necessarily apply to all flights into and out of an airport. The ground delay program limits the number of departures in order to lessen the volume that air traffic controllers have to direct.

caption FAA status at 10:45 AM ET. source FAA

In a statement, the FAA said it had “experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities.”

“We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed,” it continued.

Federal workers deemed essential, like air traffic controllers and TSA security screeners, have been working without pay for 35 days now as the shutdown enters its second month. Workers were set to miss their second regularly scheduled paycheck on Friday due to the shutdown.

Some flights appear to have been re-routed in order to deal with the traffic management programs in place.

Joaquin Castro, a Texas politician, says the crew on his Southwest flight to San Antonio said they had packed extra fuel in case the shutdown lead to delays.

On my SWA flight home to San Antonio one of the pilots (or crew) announced that due to the government shutdown there’s a staffing shortage w/ respect to air traffic control and some planes are being rerouted to accommodate the situation. Says they loaded extra fuel just in case. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 25, 2019

Many agencies have also been seeing an uptick in employees calling out sick. The TSA had an unprecedented 10% absence rate on Monday over the holiday, reflecting about 3,000 workers, compared to 3% the same weekend a year prior.

Many federal workers have turned to food pantries and government programs to keep food on the table while without income. In one viral gesture, Canadian air traffic controllers sent pizza to their American counterparts as a goodwill gesture.

Air Canada, which flies into both LaGuardia and Newark, said Friday that it had revised its ticketing policy for customers affected by the air traffic control restrictions.

“Air Canada is monitoring the situation closely and is working to get you on your way safely and as quickly as possible,” it said.

On Thursday, JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes warned that the air travel network is nearing a “tipping point” as the government shutdown stretches on without an end in sight.

“Our crew members and customers are likely to face extended security lines, flight delays, and even cancellations,” Hayes said. “And the longer this goes on, the longer it will take for the air travel infrastructure to rebound.”

An earlier version of this post incorrectly identified Joaquin Castro, he is a US representative in Texas.