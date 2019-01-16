Kraft is giving away free mac and cheese and other groceries to federal workers as the government shutdown stretches into day 26

caption Kraft is giving away free groceries to government workers. source Kraft

Kraft is giving away free groceries to federal workers as the government shutdown stretches into day 26.

Workers with government IDs can pick up free mac and cheese and more Kraft products at a grocery pop-up in Washington, DC, from January 16 to 20.

Roughly 800,000 federal employees are going without pay throughout the shutdown.

On Wednesday, Kraft is opened a grocery store pop-up in Washington, DC, called “Kraft Now Pay Later.” Federal workers who show their government IDs can come to shop and take home a bag of Kraft products – including mac and cheese, cheeses, and condiments – completely free.

“During the government shutdown, parents should not have to worry about putting dinner on the table because they aren’t receiving a paycheck,” Sergio Eleuterio, Kraft’s head of marketing, said in a statement. “Kraft stands for families and we want to support the families who have built our brands.”

caption “Kraft Now Pay Later.” source Kraft

The pop-up will be open from January 16 to 20, at 1287 4th Street NE. Kraft is also highlighting other “pop-up food banks” in Washington, DC, that are offering federal workers food free of charge.

Kraft is asking, if possible, that workers who take groceries donate to the charity of their choice once things are “back to normal.”

Roughly 800,000 federal employees and millions of government contractors are going without pay throughout the shutdown. More than 1,500 workers are asking for donations via GoFundMe for rent, medical bills, and even simply feeding their families.