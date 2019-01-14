Frustrated travelers are venting on social media about endless lines at airports as TSA agents across the country abandon work during the government shutdown

caption Travelers have described unusually long TSA lines on social media during the federal government shutdown. source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

TSA employees have been required to work without pay during the federal government shutdown, which began on December 22.

Some airports, including Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Miami International Airport, have had to close security lines due to worker shortages.

Travelers have described unusually long lines on social media because of the lack of workers.

Security lines at airports across the country are getting worse as the government shutdown continues to drag on.

Since the shutdown began, many TSA workers have been absent from airports, and Hydrick Thomas, the president of the TSA worker’s union, said some had quit or considered quitting.

Travelers stuck waiting in endless lines are taking to social media to share just how bad the situation has gotten.

So I’m at @ATLairport and this may be the longest security line I have ever seen. Even growing up here, and even for a Monday morning. One passenger told me he’d been waiting over an hour and still had about 30 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/UL7EghujQI — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) January 14, 2019

I’ve been traveling my whole life and this is the worst tsa line I’ve ever been in — brooke ????️‍???? (@riotgirlbrooke) January 14, 2019

TSA workers should just strike. Tired of the long wait with tsa. I’ll survive my flight. — SwankyTJ♟ (@Truvaurnie) January 12, 2019

No joke! #GovernmentShutdown is really starting to rear it’s ugly head!

Day 24.#DFW airport security lines are LONG… and it’s not even 7am.#TSA agents doing their best, but one guy tells me they just don’t have enough people.

Traveling?? Get there early… WAY EARLY. pic.twitter.com/1ofsqPPzII — Mireya Villarreal (@cbsmireya) January 14, 2019

Wait at Atlanta airport over 2 hours due to lack of TSA personnel. Thanks Trump.#winning pic.twitter.com/C1XzTjZM1a — JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) January 14, 2019

4:30am and the security at MSP Terminal 1 has a line running halfway down the terminal entrance. Longest I've ever seen. Arrive early, kids! — Rev. Emmy Kegler (@emmykegler) January 14, 2019

TRYING TO LEAVE ATLANTA BUT IN A 90 MINUTE TSA LINE. they have literally had to add yellow tape everywhere to extend the line and it is wrapping around the baggage carousels. Going to miss my flight and have to pee ???? — Abby Bolander (@OutlawAbz) January 14, 2019

I’ve never seen the lines this bad at JFK for TSA. Good thing I arrived 2.5 hours early. #CES here I come. #GovernmentShutdown — Monika Hathaway (@jazzpatron) January 8, 2019

Flying from Minneapolis to Chicago this morning TSA employee at beginning of security line: it’s only a 7 minute wait right now! Narrator, 45 minutes later: it was not a 7 minute wait — Colette Wamre (@ColetteWamre) January 14, 2019

Ive been sitting on the floor at the Miami airport customs line for two hours now because every single TSA post is closed. #ShutdownStories — Isabel Perez (@isabelperezmusi) January 7, 2019

Check this! Im going to Miami today – and the security line is the longest i have seen at LaGuardia. Turns out that the TSA pre-check line was closed because of the government shutdown… the people that pay for that service must not be happy!! — Franklin (@tny_franklin) January 6, 2019

Long security lines at Denver airport – early morning on a Saturday; I guess it’s the effect of the moronic government shutdown!#denverairport #shutdown #trumpshutdown #airport #tsa… https://t.co/qwcVJQgYp8 — Ravi Boddapati (@ravi_boddapati) January 5, 2019

If you’ve worked for TSA and have a story to share, you can contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.