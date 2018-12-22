‘You go under, you go around, you go through it’: Trump’s newest chief of staff poked holes in the president’s border-wall plan in 2015 interview

Mick Mulvaney, the latest White House chief of staff, was discovered to have once called President Donald Trump’s plans for a wall on the US-Mexico border “absurd and almost childish.”

Mulvaney made other unflattering remarks about Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

The former Republican representative weighed in on Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border during an interview with the WRHI radio show in South Carolina, two months after Trump announced his candidacy for president.

“The fence is an easy thing to sell politically,” Mulvaney said in August 2015. “It’s an easy thing for someone who doesn’t follow the issue very closely.”

“The fence doesn’t solve the problem,” Mulvaney added. “Is it necessary to have one? Sure. Would it help? Sure. But to just say ‘build the darn fence’ and have that be the end of an immigration discussion is absurd and almost childish for someone running for president to take that simplistic of [a] view.”

Mulvaney suggested Trump’s rhetoric and his rallying cry of “build a wall” were predicated on a misunderstanding of a barrier’s efficacy.

“The bottom line is, the fence doesn’t stop anybody who really wants to get across,” Mulvaney said. “You go under, you go around, you go through it.”

“So it’s easy to tell people what they want to hear, ‘build the darn fence, vote for me,'” he added.

The discovery of Mulvaney’s interview comes as a partial government shutdown is expected to commence at midnight. Trump, who has dug in on the issue and demanded $5 billion in federal funding for the border wall, faces an impasse as he lacks the 60 votes in the Senate – with at least nine Democrats – to pass a short-term funding extension that includes $5.7 billion for border security.

Mulvaney was found to have made unflattering remarks about Trump in other recently discovered audio recordings, which have offered a glimpse of his thoughts on the Republican candidate prior to his presidency.

Six days before the presidential election, Mulvaney described Trump and Hillary Clinton as “two of the most flawed human beings running for president in the history of the country,” and he said he was supporting Trump – despite the fact that he considered him to be “a terrible human being.”

In 2016, Mulvaney also floated the suggestion that there may have been “more video tapes” with “atrocious things” Trump could have been caught saying after the release of the bombshell “Hollywood Access” audio recording.

Trump has reportedly bristled at Mulvaney’s comments and asked one trusted adviser if he knew Mulvaney had “called me ‘a terrible human being.'” Mulvaney’s spokeswoman downplayed the news reports and said his remarks were “old news” that were made prior to meeting Trump.