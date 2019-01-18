SHUTDOWN DAY 28: Secret Service agents struggle with no pay, White House thinks next week could eat another 0.13% of quarterly GDP

caption US Secret Service agents are having trouble with working without paychecks, CNN reported. Here, a Secret Service agent waits for then-President Barack Obama at the White House in October 2016. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US Secret Service agents told CNN that they were struggling without their paychecks amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

One suggested that worrying about finances could jeopardize agents’ performance on the job.

The partial shutdown enters its 28th day on Friday. It is damaging the US economy.

A White House official told INSIDER it expects the shutdown to deduct 0.13 percentage points from quarterly GDP for every week the government remains shut.

US Secret Service agents are struggling without paychecks, CNN reported, as the government shutdown enters a record 28th day and continues to eat away at the country’s economy.

A lot of agents anonymously told the network they “are having financial hardships” and struggling to make ends meet for their families.

One said: “There are people that are saying I like this job and I’ll put up with it for as long as I can, but I know if this government shutdown continues then financially I can’t do that to my family. I will have to go somewhere else.”

caption A Secret Service agent watches the Marine One helicopter traveling to New Jersey pick up Donald Trump in June 2017. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The lack of funding could jeopardize Secret Service agents’ performance on the job, another said.

“If you’ve got guys thinking about how they’re going to make their house payment, I can just tell you, you’re not doing your job right,” they told CNN. “Your head is not in the right place – this is affecting people.”

Nearly 6,000 out of the 7,222 people working for the Secret Service are working without pay, CNN reported. Federal employees deemed “essential” to the government’s functioning are still required to work through the shutdown, and will likely receive backpay when the government reopens.

The partial shutdown doesn’t appear close to ending as President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats continue to spar over funding for Trump’s desired wall along the US-Mexico border.

caption Trump and Democratic leaders have yet to agree on a solution to end the government shutdown. This photo shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Oval Office this week. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A White House official told INSIDER’s Bob Bryan this week that the administration expects the shutdown to deduct 0.13 percentage points from quarterly GDP for every week the closure continues.

The estimate for the total damage was more than doubled after economists changed their methodology.

The first estimate – around 0.05 percentage points a week – only accounted for lost productivity from workers directly employed by the federal government.

When that model was adjusted to include the knock-on effects of contractors not being paid, the economic damage more than doubled.

caption US federal government employees and contract workers have been calling for their jobs back. Here, a protest against the shutdown in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

No trips, legal loopholes, and a risk of cyber attacks: Other effects of the shutdown

Trump’s fight with Congressional Democrats continued this week as the president canceled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan via military plane “in light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay.”

In a letter, Trump suggested that she stay in Washington to negotiate an end to the shutdown or fly commercial instead.

The White House also canceled the US delegation’s annual trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “out of consideration” for the furloughed federal employees.

Some government agencies are using legal loopholes to recall furloughed employees to work, in an attempt to restart key operations and blunt the blow of the shutdown.

A federal judge in Washington, DC, this week refused to force the government to pay employees that were working without pay during the shutdown.

Cybersecurity experts also say the US is at greater risk of attack during the shutdown.

