The government shutdown is in its 14th day and there’s no end in sight. Here’s how Trump and Congress got into this mess.

caption New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump clash over the border wall days before the government entered a partial shutdown. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The government shutdown is now in day 14, making it one of the longest shutdowns in the modern era.

There appears to be no end in sight as President Donald Trump and Democrats dig in on their border wall stances.

As the shutdown drags on, more federal workers and agencies are affected.

Here’s your rundown on how the government ended up in a shutdown and where we go from here.

At the heart of the dispute is Trump’s demand for just over $5 billion toward a long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border. Democrats insist they will allocate no money toward a wall.

Those factors mean the possibility of a record-breaking shutdown seems to be growing. As it stands, the shutdown is in its 14th day – the record is a 21-day shutdown in 1995-1996.

The shutdown only affects part of the federal government, as seven of the 12 bills that fund the government were passed in September. But a large number of departments are shuttered, including agriculture, commerce, justice, homeland security, the interior, state, transportation, and housing and urban development.

The problems caused by the shutdown are wide-ranging, from waste piling up in national parks to uncertainty for 800,000 federal workers about when their next paycheck will come.

But despite the growing pain and uncertainty, the two sides appear no closer to a deal.

With all that in mind, here’s a rundown of just how we got here: