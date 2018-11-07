They may have lost Florida, but Tuesday’s governor’s races were a major victory for the Democrats

- Tuesday may not have seen the “blue wave” that Democrats were hoping for, but they had major victories at the state level.
- Democrats flipped seven governors’ races on Tuesday, compared to just one governorship that the Republicans stole from an Independent.
- In two of the flipped states, Democratic challengers unseated a Republican incumbent.
Democrats were hoping to see Stacey Abrams elected as the nation’s first black female governor Tuesday night, and although she hasn’t conceded the Georgia race by Wednesday morning, current numbers show Republican Brian Kemp winning.
The Georgia race was perhaps the closest watched governor’s race in the country, along with Florida, where yet another Democratic hopeful, Andrew Gillum, lost to a Republican.
But overall, the night was widely a success for the Democrats, who flipped seven states.
The Republicans only flipped one, Alaska, which was previously governed by an Independent, Bill Walker.
The results of the gubernatorial races will no doubt be heralded as a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the Democrats. Two of the states that flipped on Tuesday, Michigan and Wisconsin, turned Republican for Trump in 2016. And Nevada, another state that turned blue on Tuesday, hasn’t had a Democratic governor in nearly 20 years.
The Democrats also unseated two Republican incumbents: Wisconsin’s Scott Walker (who ran for president in the Republican primary in 2016) and Illinois’ Bruce Rauner.
Here’s a run-down of the results of Tuesday’s governor’s races:
Alabama: Republican incumbent Kay Ivey defeats Democrat Walt Maddox
Alaska: Republican Mike Dunleavy defeats Democrat Mark Begich
Arizona: Republican incumbent Doug Ducey defeats Democrat David Garcia
Arkansas: Republican incumbent Asa Hutchinson defeats Democrat Jared Henderson
California: Democrat Gavin Newsom defeats Republican John Cox
Colorado: Democrat Jared Polis defeats Republican Walker Stapleton
Connecticut: Democrat Ned Lamont defeats Republican Bob Stefanowski
Florida: Republican Ron DeSantis defeats Democrat Andrew Gillum
Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp leads Democrat Stacey Abrams (not called yet)
Hawaii: Democrat incumbent David Ige defeats Republican Andria P. Tupola
Idaho: Republican Brad Little defeats Democrat Paulette Jordan
Illinois: Democrat J.B. Pritzker defeats Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner
Iowa: Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds defeats Democrat Fred Hubbell
Kansas: Democrat Laura Kelly defeats Republican Kris Kobach
Maine: Democrat Janet Mills defeats Republican Shawn Moody
Michigan: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeats Republican Bill Schuette
Minnesota: Democrat Tim Walz defeats Republican Jeff Johnson
Nebraska: Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts defeats Democrat Bob Krist
Nevada: Democrat Steve Sisolak defeats Republican Adam Laxalt
New Hampshire: Republican Chris Sununu defeats democrat Molly Kelly
New Mexico: Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham defeats Republican Steve Pearce
New York: Democrat incumbent Andrew Cuomo defeats Republican Marcus Molinaro
Ohio: Republican Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Richard Cordray
Oklahoma: Republican Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Drew Edmondson
Oregon: Democrat incumbent Kate Brown defeats Republican Knute Buehler
Pennsylvania: Democrat incumbent Tom Wolf defeats Republican Scott Wagner
Rhode Island: Democrat incumbent Gina Raimondo defeats Republican Allan Fung
South Carolina: Republican incumbent Henry McMaster defeats Republican James Smith Jr.
South Dakota: Republican Kristi Noem defeats Democrat Billie Sutton
Tennessee: Republican Bill Lee defeats Democrat Karl Dean
Texas: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott defeats Democrat Lupe Valdez
Vermont: Republican incumbent Phil Scott defeats Democrat Christine Hallquist
Wisconsin: Democrat Tony Evers defeats Republican incumbent Scott Walker
Wyoming: Republican Mark Gordon defeats Democrat Mary Thorne