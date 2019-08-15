Goxip, Asia’s Biggest Fashion and Beauty Search Platform, Finally Launches in Singapore

Goxip allows you to search, compare and shop any product from over 36000 brands and 500 international retailers.





Juliette Gimenez, Co-founder and CEO of Goxip





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 August 2019 – Have you ever heard about Goxip ? Goxip is what you have been looking for if you want to shop and compare products across fashion and beauty brands. The app aggregates in one place over 6 million items from over 500 international retailers like Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, ASOS and brands such as Nike, Alexander McQueen, Topshop .





Just open the app, search for a brand/product using text or images and you will be able to find and compare all the items that match your criteria. After that, you can refine your search, find the best deal and land to the merchant website to purchase the item. The app is powered by image recognition technology that allows users to upload images or screenshots (example, a picture from a fashion magazine) and find what’s similar in shape, colour, pattern. It literally takes seconds to shop anything you desire.





So, for example, if you are looking for a specific branded bag (say a Gucci tote bag), Goxip allows you to find in one place all the retailers that are selling it and get the cheapest item. Alternative would be to search for it on each and every retailer store and compare items across different apps/websites, which is time consuming and still might not get you the best deal.





“Singaporeans and Hong Kongers are very similar in terms of purchasing behavior, expat demographics and internationalization. This tops our confidence to scale further and reach new heights in Singapore!” Juliette Gimenez, Co-founder and CEO of Goxip





Juliette Gimenez, Co-founder and CEO of Goxip, said: “I believe Singapore to be an extremely good opportunity for Goxip to expand its user base and sales. We reached over 15 million in sales in Hong Kong in the last two years, with over 600,000 Monthly Active Users and close to a million downloads of our App globally. Singaporeans and Hong Kongers are very similar in terms of purchasing behavior, expat demographics and internationalization. This tops our confidence to scale further and reach new heights in Singapore!”





The expansion is part of Goxip strategy to penetrate more APAC countries on top of its home base — Hong Kong. Goxip gained significant traction in Hong Kong since its launch in 2017 and plans to expand to further geos such as Middle-East and Oceania. Goxip team is also increasing in size to allow its business to grow and launch new exciting features for its website and app.





Chryseis Tan, one of the most popular Key Influencers in Asia and also Goxip’s seed investor : “I’m really supportive in this strategic move. I strongly believe in Goxip business model and also with our new product launch of RewardSnap late last year, the traction of rewardSnap is very promising with good penetration in SG, MY and Korea already in the last 6 months followed by many campaigns launched in the region with our Global fashion partners. I cannot be more excited about this move!”





Goxip also offers two sections to get you inspired with latest trends in fashion and beauty. In the Looks feed, you can follow influencers (such as Melissa Koh and Camira Asrori), engage with them and seamlessly shop their outfits. In the Magazine section, you can read about your favorite celebrities, shop what they are wearing and find out what’s fashionable right now.





Goxip App is available on both Android and iOS. You can follow Goxip on Instagram and Facebook.



