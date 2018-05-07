Grab to add 3 new services to its app – here’s what we know

Grab will introduce new services to serve a wider range of commuters with different needs. Business Insider/Jonathan Loh

As part of its expansion, Grab is introducing GrabAssist, GrabCar Plus and GrabFamily so commuters have a wider range of vehicles and services to choose from.

Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore, said the move will “make shared transport more accessible for different segments of community”.

GrabAssist is an inclusive service to empower people with mobility needs to get from point A to point B more comfortably; and its vehicles can accommodate foldable wheelchairs, walkers and collapsible scooters.

GrabAssist is available on the Grab app now. Grab

Drivers that offer GrabAssist are also taught the basics of how to safely transfer passengers in and out of cars, as well as how to deal with passengers that are suffering from dementia.

It will be priced marginally higher than normal Grab services, with a lower commission rate of 10% to reimburse drivers for their time spent on training and supporting passengers.

The service is available from Monday (May 7).

GrabCar Plus is a new premium economy service that will be introduced by the end of the month.

Vehicles will be slightly more spacious and generally less than three years old, and will come with basic in-car amenities including mobile phone chargers, air-freshener and tissue boxes.

Riders can also expect highly-rated drivers who have more than 98% positive feedback; and GrabCar Plus will be priced between JustGrab and GrabCar Premium services.

Lastly, GrabFamily (Ages 1 -3), available by the end of June, is aimed at families with children aged one to three years old.

Each car will come with an IMMI Go car seat, and the service will complement GrabFamily (Ages 4 – 7), another family-friendly option that offers a mifold child booster seat for kids aged four to seven.

Mr Lim added the expansion of Grab’s services will “help eliminate the need for vehicle ownership, provide more income opportunities for driver-partners, and serve the community across multiple aspects of their daily lives – commute, eat, food delivery and pay”.