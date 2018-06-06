Grab unveils new innovation arm Grab Ventures and it’s poised to nurture Southeast Asia’s next generation of tech leaders

Grab Ventures will also launch Velocity, an accelerator programme for growth-stage startups interested to expand their reach across Southeast Asia. Grab

In conjunction with its sixth year anniversary, Singapore-based technology company Grab announced the launch of its innovation arm, Grab Ventures, which is poised to discover and grow Southeast Asia’s next generation of technology leaders.

Purposed to promote innovation and digitisation in the region, Grab said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 5) that Grab Ventures will work with private sector firms and government agencies in Singapore as well as across the region to support growth-stage technology companies.

It intends to do so by helping companies develop and scale technologies aimed to solve challenges in the realms of transportation, logistics, food and payments in Southeast Asia.

“Grab Ventures will allow Grab to rapidly develop new technology capabilities and build fast-growing businesses in-house, as Grab continues to add new services to its O2O (online-to-offline) mobile platform,” said the statement.

“Grab’s increasing eco-system of services will also provide more income and growth opportunities for its network of driver, delivery and merchant partners.”

GrabCycle, a marketplace catered to multiple personal mobility partners, was highlighted as an example of an in-house venture that Grab helped to nurture and launch.

Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab, said: “We’re always open to partnerships where it makes sense for our business, and will look to partner or invest in the right company that enables Grab to expand our business quickly, explore new technologies and build new capabilities.”

In addition, Grab Ventures will launch “Velocity”, an accelerator programme for growth-stage startups looking to expand across Southeast Asia. The programme would allow startups to leverage Grab’s regional footprint, technical and market-specific operational expertise, eco-system of products and network of partners.

“We’ve stood on the shoulders of giants and we now hope to pave the way for other Southeast Asian tech companies to rise and achieve success,” Tan added.

Grab Ventures has set a target of partnering eight to 10 growth-stage startups – particularly those in the transport, food, logistics and financial services sectors – over the next 24 months and may invest in those that “exhibit strong synergies with Grab”.

Grab is collaborating with Singapore government agencies including the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore to tap on their networks and startup support programmes.

“The Velocity programme will help accelerate the growth of startups in Singapore and in Southeast Asia, as they look towards revolutionising a variety of sectors in the region,” said IMDA’s chief executive, Tan Kiat How.

He added: “This will in turn spur greater innovation regionally, lead to more dynamic growth in the digital economy, and provide a richer array of choices for consumers and businesses alike.”

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and EDBI have also joined the Velocity programme as early partners.