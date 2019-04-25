Grab is adding movie streaming, cinema tickets and hotel bookings – with free travel insurance – to its ‘super app’

The new services include hotel bookings, on-demand video streaming, ticket purchases and a trip planner. Grab

Grab has welcomed many partners into its app this year, but the company is not done just yet.

The tech decacorn announced on Wednesday (April 24) four new service tiles that will soon be launched in its pursuit of becoming a super app.

The new services slated to start by June include hotel bookings, on-demand video streaming, ticket purchases and a trip planner, which has already been implemented on April 25.

Trip planning

Already launched on April 25 is a new trip planner tool on the Grab app that displays information on public transport options in Singapore.

This includes real-time departure and arrival times, directions and recommendations of transportation options, including trains, buses, and GrabShare or GrabTaxi.

Grab said that the new service is meant to offer “greater predictability and certainty for daily commute and allows users to plan their end-to-end journey better.”

Hotel bookings

A new hotel booking service scheduled to launch in May will give Grab users access to travel booking systems Agoda and Booking.com directly via the Grab app.

Each hotel booking made through Grab comes with free insurance covering travel personal accident and flight delay, as well as special ride offers.

Grab’s Platinum, Gold and Silver members will also get to enjoy additional benefits, including vouchers and discounts.

Video streaming

In May, Grab users will also have access to on-demand video streaming via the app.

The service is offered in partnership with Hooq, a joint-venture of Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Singtel.

While there is a free two-month trial period for Grab users, subsequent subscription will cost S$7.98 a month.

Cinema tickets

Another new service set to be rolled out by June will allow Grab users to buy movie tickets from Cathay Cineplexes and Carnival Cinemas via GrabPay.

The addition of these will bring the total number of services on Grab’s app in Singapore to nine.

Here are all the services you will be able to find on Grab by the end of June:

Ride-hailing services GrabFood GrabPay Subscriptions (Grab’s subscription plan for food and commute) Tickets Hotel Video Trip Planner GrabExpress (A same-day door-to-door delivery service for documents and parcels)

