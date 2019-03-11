Grab is delaying its S$4 cancellation fee till March 25 – and you’ll be compensated with reward points if your driver cancels on you

The Straits Times

Grab has delayed the roll-out of its new ride cancellation policy a day before it was due to start. Instead of Mar 11, the policy will come into effect two weeks later on Mar 25.

Under the new policy, passengers will have to pay a S$4 fee if they cancel a Grab ride after 5 mins of getting a driver.

Grab said in an email update sent to users on Sunday (Mar 10) that the delay was done to give users “sufficient time” to adjust to the changes.

When contacted, the ride-hailing firm told Business Insider: “We understand that there are some confusions about the improved cancellation policy, so we are clarifying them while giving users more time to adjust.”

Apart from postponing the roll-out, Grab also answered some frequently asked questions about the new policy on its website to clear up uncertainties.

Since Grab announced on Mar 3 that the S$4 cancellation fee will go to drivers “as compensation for his/her efforts”, many users have asked if they will be compensated if drivers were to cancel on them.

Grab addressed the concern by briefly mentioning on its site that it does have processes in place to ensure drivers do not cancel on users, such as qualifying for incentives if they meet a certain cancellation rate.

However, Grab said that in cases where drivers cancel on passengers, passengers “will be compensated with 100 GrabReward points”.

Grab had rolled out a similar limited-time policy last year. Under the “No Cancellation Promise”, Grab said riders who had their rides cancelled on from Oct 8 to Mar 31 this year would receive 100 GrabReward points. However, the points earned under this No Cancellation policy do not count toward GrabRewards’ tier qualifications.

In its new FAQ, Grab also said that when drivers cancel on passengers, the rider will be “automatically re-allocated with the next available and closest driver”.

Grab also said that the only times drivers can cancel a ride with a cancellation fee are: when they are at the pickup location, according to the GPS, or if they have waited for more than 5 mins (3 mins on GrabShare).

This means that before booking a ride, passengers should ensure that the pickup location they’ve keyed in is accurate, according to the GPS.

