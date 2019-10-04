Grab is going after millennials with new food subscriptions, including a S$9 bubble tea plan and 1-for-1 dining deals

Crazy for bubble tea? Grab’s got a crazy idea for you. Pexels

A bubble tea subscription plan might sound crazy to you, but according to Grab, it’s what many millennials in Singapore want.

The ride-hailing giant-turned-super app said on Thursday (Oct 3) that it was launching a slew of initiatives for its millennial customers, who, according to a survey, value experiences in life over possessions.

The survey commissioned by Grab and carried out by YouGov found that 89 per cent of millennials value experiences, as many as two in three are willing to spend more on experience-led offerings on a lifestyle app.

Calling this growing group of customers “experience seekers”, Grab said its new lifestyle offerings are “aimed at enhancing users’ lifestyles”, and can be purchased on the Grab app.

Gillian Ang, Grab’s head of marketing, said the company forsees increasing demand for experience-led offerings on the platform. “It is also evident from the study that millennials in Singapore are only likely to continue a relationship with a brand that provides good service, as well as personalisation and innovation – all of which adds up to their experience,” she said.

Here’s what Grab is launching for hungry Singaporeans:

Bubble tea subscription

What it is: A set of S$3 discount vouchers redeemable at Gong Cha, LiHO, Woobee and iTea.

Price: First month promo price of S$9 for five S$3 discount vouchers (S$5 for new GrabPay users)

When: From Oct 18

The vouchers are also limited in number, so you’ll have to act fast.

GrabPay Dealbook: Gourmet Tribe Edition

What it is: 100 1-for-1 deals at restaurants, applicable for up to six months

Price: $14.90 (promotional price) and eventually S$30 (usual price)

When: Already available

Gourmet Tribe

What it is: A curated series of food-themed experiences, such as private dining sessions and interactive food workshops. Bookings must be made via www.gourmettribe.sg.

Price: Varies by activity.

Only GrabPay is accepted, and GrabRewards Platinum members can get a 10 per cent discount with 100 GrabRewards points.

When: Already available

Workshops with Instagram star @littlemissbento for S$100 via Grab's Gourmet Tribe.

Donate points to para-athlete and GrabFood delivery-partner Alson Wang

In addition to lifestyle experiences, Grab is also allowing users to donate their GrabRewards points to Alson Wang, a GrabFood delivery-partner and para-athlete with Cerebral Palsy.

Wang will be participating in the Relay Majulah Challenge, which involves a 200-runner team convering 2,000 km over 200 hours to raise funds for President’s Challenge and its 67 supported charities.

Every 800 point donation made before October 14 will contribute S$2 to Alson’s cause, and Grab will match the contribution dollar-for-dollar.

