Grab is hot on Dego Ride’s trail as it begins piloting GrabBike in Malaysia’s Klang Valley

A week after Malaysia’s first bike-hailing service resumed operations, Grab has announced that it’s joining the fray as well.

In a statement released on Wednesday (Jan 8), the company announced it would be introducing a six-month GrabBike pilot program in Klang Valley.

More specifically, the service is available in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Bukit Bintang, Pudu and Chow Kit areas.

The Singapore-based decacorn said that it aims to raise safety standards for on-demand motorcycle services in Malaysia by implementing “its regional knowledge, expertise, and experience”.

The pilot program is also aimed at evaluating the “feasibility and cultural fit” of bike-hailing in the Malaysian context, and has been available for trial since January 3.

Similar to Dego Ride, the service is only available for travel within a 10km radius from the passenger’s current location.

In addition, helmets for both drivers and passengers are provided by Grab.

According to tech site SoyaCincau, rates are currently set at a base fare of RM3.70 for trips under 3km, with a service charge of 30 cents levied.

For subsequent kilometres travelled up till 5.5km, the charge is 66 cents for each kilometre, and RM1/km for distances above 5.5km.

However, cash bookings for all GrabBike rides between 9PM and 2AM will be disabled due to safety concerns.

For comparison, the New Straits Times (NST) reported that Dego Ride passengers are charged RM3 for the first 3km of the ride, and RM1 for every subsequent kilometre.

Dego also only allows riders to cater to passengers of their own gender, but covers a wider area, including Putrajaya and Shah Alam.

