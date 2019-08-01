Grab is offering drivers microinsurance for critical illness – and premiums from $0.10 are paid with each trip made

caption

Premiums on the plan cost between S$0.10 to S$0.50, which drivers pay with each trip made on their driver apps. source The Straits Times

Ride-hailing giant Grab has launched a critical illness protection microinsurance plan that its drivers can purchase and pay for on their partner apps.

In a statement on Thursday (August 1), Grab said the offering was being rolled out with NTUC Income under its GrabInsure arm.

Critical Illness: Pay Per Trip (CIPPT) is Southeast Asia’s first micro-insurance plan, Grab added.

Premiums on the plan cost between S$0.10 to S$0.50, which drivers pay (through automatic deduction) with each trip made on their driver apps.

The insurance coverage applicable to their plan depends on how many trips and how much premium they have paid. Drivers who sign up will be able to accumulate insurance coverage of a Sum Assured of up to S$200,000 for 360 days, Grab said.

There is no minimum trip requirement per day and drivers can work anytime, it added.

Some critical illnesses currently covered under the plan include major cancers, stroke, kidney failure, major burns, muscular dystrophy, blindness and more.

Peter Tay, NTUC Income’s chief digital officer, described the launch as an industry game-changer. “This micro-insurance proposition for critical illness protection is ground-breaking in the way in which it is purchased and where protection is rendered,” he said.

“The option to stack insurance coverage by paying premiums at micro-quantum is an innovative way to offer Grab driver-partners critical illness protection without incurring a substantial outlay from their monthly income,” he added.

Tay also pointed out that this form of microinsurance can be beneficial for people who prefer to have flexible cash flows to see to other financial commitments while obtaining insurance coverage.

The new plan will be rolled out to all Grab driver-partners progressively from Thursday.

Grab had in April introduced the Personal Accident Plus (PA+) and Prolonged Medical Leave Plus (PML+) insurance plans, as part of an effort to disrupt the traditional insurance industry.