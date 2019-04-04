Grab is offering its Platinum and Gold members half-priced tickets to 70 airport lounges in South-east Asia

Plaza Premium Lounge and Ambassador Lounge are the two lounges at Changi Airport that Grab users can get discounted entry to. Plaza Premium Lounge Management

Lounge lovers, rejoice – those with Platinum and Gold membership status on ride-hailing app Grab will now be able to enter swanky airport lounges for half the price of a regular ticket, the company announced on Wednesday (April 3).

In a lounge, those waiting for their flights get facilities like showers, private resting areas, a buffet, and even a spa or gym.

Checks by Business Insider on the prices to enter these lounges in Singapore hovered around S$58 (US$42) for a five-hour block, while in Malaysia, quotes ranged from RM211 (US$51) to RM240.

Grab, however, is offering its members a 55 per cent discount to enter a select group of about 70 lounges in South-east Asian airports, meaning prices could drop to about S$25 or RM100.

Head of Marketing at Grab Singapore, Gillian Ang, said the company’s data showed that national airports were one of the app’s top pick-up points across South-east Asia.

Platinum and Gold users can access the discount in the GrabRewards section of their app. Those who want to use the discount must get the voucher verified at the lounge, then pay the lounge directly for the ticket.

Here are the lounges where the discount can be redeemed:

Singapore:

Ambassador Lounge

Plaza Premium Lounge

Indonesia:

Concordia Lounge

Plaza Premium Lounge (Jakarta)

Malaysia:

Plaza Premium Lounge (Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi)

(Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi) Wellness Spa (Kuala Lumpur)

Thailand:

Bangkok Airways Blue Ribbon Lounge (Bangkok main airport, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai)

(Bangkok main airport, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai) Coral Executive Lounge (Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hatyai and Udon Thani)

(Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hatyai and Udon Thani) Miracle Lounge (Bangkok)

Vietnam:

Song Hong Lounge (Hanoi)

Philippines:

Skyview Lounge (Manila Airport)

(Manila Airport) Wings Transit Lounge (Manila Airport)

Myanmar:

Mingalar Lounge (Yangon airport)

Cambodia:

Plaza Premium Lounge (Phnom Penh and Siem Reap)

