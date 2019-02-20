Grab just launched GrabPet Beta – prices start at S$14, including insurance for pets on board

The service will operate much like GrabCar, allowing users to book rides on-demand, “as long as there’s an available driver in the vicinity”, Grab said. Grab

Pet owners rejoice – Grab will now let you take your furry friends on rides with you.

The tech decacorn announced on Wednesday (Jan 20) that it had launched the beta version of GrabPet, a pet transportation offshoot of its typical ride-hailing service.

Head of Grab Singapore, Lim Kell Jay, said the company was launching the service as pet owners in Singapore found it difficult to commute with their pets due to “limited transportation options”.

“The needs of our users, no matter how niche, are important to us,” he added.

The company claims GrabPet is the only pet transportation service in Singapore that includes insurance coverage for pets onboard.

The service will operate much like GrabCar, allowing users to book rides on-demand. Grab claims this is in contrast to existing pet transportation services on the market, which all require advance bookings.

A similar service was previously operated by Uber until the American tech company merged its Southeast Asia ride-hailing business with Grab’s. UberPet users were charged a S$2 booking fee on top of their ride fare.

Current Grab drivers have the option to become GrabPet drivers by toggling the service on or off through the app, Grab said. Prices for GrabPet rides start from S$14, and the service is expected to form an additional revenue stream for drivers.

The company added that it would donate S$3 from every GrabPet ride to the SPCA until March.

However, since these are the same vehicles used to drive passengers on typical Grab rides, drivers must also “ensure that their cars are clean and well-maintained,” Grab said.

To equip its drivers to ferry pets, Grab said it had engaged award-winning dog trainer Patrick Wong to teach “hundreds” of its drivers about pet handling.

The cars of drivers doing the GrabPet service will also have a foldable back-seat cover and adjustable leash, as well as a microfibre towel and air freshener.

A maximum of two medium sized (or one large sized), AVA-approved pets are allowed on each ride, and must be leashed or placed in a crate. Several dog breeds, including Bull Terriers, Rottweilers and German Shepherds, must be muzzled.

Birds are the one exception, however – the animals are not allowed on rides, as the air fresheners used in cars could pose health risks to them.

Felicia Chan, 22, said the service would bring “so much convenience” to future family outings with her dog.

The student said she previously “struggled” to bring her dog to places like the Botanic Gardens due to a lack of suitable transport.

