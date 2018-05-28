Grab launches food delivery service GrabFood in Singapore and plans to offer multi-service ‘everyday app’ soon

GrabFood would create a “mutually beneficial ecosystem” for both customers and food vendors, according to Grab. The Straits Times

Ride-hailing company Grab has rolled out on Monday (May 28) an islandwide beta of its on-demand food delivery service GrabFood in Singapore, a day after UberEats officially pulled out of the market.

According to a statement by Grab, thousands of merchant-partners such as A Poke Theory, Hock Lam Beef noodles, Ji De Chi, McDonald’s, Wing Zone, and Yun Cha Restaurant have been roped in to offer customers a variety of local and international cuisines which can be delivered directly to consumers who use GrabFood.

Customers are not subject to minimum order requirements and would be able to schedule food orders up to five days in advance.

Usage of the service would allow customers to earn GrabRewards points which in turn can be used to redeem rides or discounts from the GrabRewards catalogue.

The company also aims to utilise the platform to tap on the potential of food vendors which have yet to establish significant street presence, creating a “mutually beneficial ecosystem” where vendors could stand to gain from more revenue opportunities.

Head of GrabFood Singapore, James Ong, said: “The launch of GrabFood in Singapore will bring a wide range of dining options to more consumers, and provide more income opportunities for local merchants and delivery-partners.”

“With GrabFood, we want to serve every palate and craving, and provide a platform for food vendors to come online and reach a wider consumer base. We see huge potential in helping vendors here reap incremental benefits and enjoy an increase of orders via GrabFood,” added Ong.

The delivery service is expected to be available in five other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines within this quarter.

Alongside the launch of GrabFood, Grab also announced its vision of an “everyday app” which integrates and consolidates Southeast Asian consumers’ most essential daily services, namely transport, food, delivery and payments.

“As we build out an everyday app that offers transport, food, and package delivery and mobile payment, Grab is focused on creating a seamless experience and unlocking value for our customers by offering complementary services on one platform,” said Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore.

“This is the future we are building towards and we look forward to working with industry players and governments to innovate and realise this vision together.”