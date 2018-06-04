Grab partners with startup Cargo to offer new in-car commerce service Grab&Go – now you can shop as you ride

Grab’s driver-partners would be able to earn extra cash each time a passenger uses Grab&Go, regardless of whether a purchase was made or a free sample was given. Grab

Ride-hailing company Grab has engaged in-car commerce startup Cargo in a collaboration that would allow Grab’s driver-partners to earn extra money while providing its passengers the option to shop for daily essentials as they ride.

The two companies announced on Monday (Jun 4) a partnership to introduce “Grab&Go” to Singapore, touted as “a new passenger experience” that enables Grab driver-partners to earn additional income by promoting and offering products to passengers.

Passengers would be able to choose from a variety of complimentary samples and premium retail products as they ride in Grab&Go equipped vehicles.

Grab&Go partnered with brands including Kellogg’s, Biore UV, Novu and Unilever’s Lux Luminique to distribute product samples to passengers who can enjoy them free-of-charge.

Product orders are made through the Grab&Go digital menu on passengers’ smartphones and the goods are passed to them by the driver once the ride has ended. The cost of the purchase is added to the total Grab fare.

“Passengers enjoy the perks of having everyday essentials within arm’s reach, and Grab driver-partners earn money each time a passenger uses Grab&GO, regardless of whether they made a purchase or took something for free,” said the statement.

According to Grab, driver-partners could expect to earn from S$75 ($56) to S$250 in additional passive income and improve their ratings by offering the service in their vehicles, enhancing in-car experiences.

Cargo’s founder, Jeff Cripe, said: “Through co-branded licensing deals with global rideshare leaders like Grab, we will help drivers earn more, create a new distribution channel for brands, and develop the next generation of passenger experience worldwide.”

The partnership marks Cargo’s first international expansion and the two companies intend to offer the Grab&Go service to other Southeast Asian markets.

Cargo’s expansion to the Singapore market through the Grab partnership came in the wake of previous introductions in key US rideshare markets such as New York, Boston and Chicago.

Currently, the startup has secured S$8.5 million in venture funding to scale its operations more rapidly across US and international markets. It expects to reach over 25 million passengers across 20,000 vehicles in 2018.