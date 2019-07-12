Grab prices are surging in Malaysia as expected – here’s what the company says you should do

Obtaining a PSV license is part of a new set of regulations laid out by the Ministry of Transport that all its drivers have to comply with, Grab said. The Straits Times

Can’t get a Grab ride to work? You’re probably not alone, as new e-hailing regulations for Grab drivers in Malaysia have taken effect on Friday (July 12).

In a statement on Tuesday (July 9), Grab Malaysia said that its users should anticipate a reduction of drivers on the road as only 10 per cent of its active driver-partners had obtained their public service vehicle (PSV) licences.

And on Friday morning, several Grab users took to Twitter to recount their struggles in booking their rides due to long waiting times and a surge in pricing.

hello @GrabMY i understand that there is the recent thing with longer waiting times but to wait for almost 30 mins for no car and somemore the fee is so high..it’s ridiculous leh 😭 — 🐝cloud (@theatingcloud) July 12, 2019

早安 @GrabMY if you increase the waiting time..shud u decrease the fares at least 😴 — 云 (@NIELWOONGS) July 12, 2019

53% increase in Grab fares this morning. @GrabMY — Far From Home is good (@amirhimself) July 12, 2019

One user on Twitter claimed that fares had increased by “a whopping 65 per cent”.

As expected with the new rules implemented as of today, @GrabMY fare surge uncontrollably. What is usually 23, now 38. Which is a whopping 65% increase. — hp™ (@hpakri) July 12, 2019

Grab has since responded to some concerns on Twitter, and added that the high fares were due to the low supply of drivers on the road.

Hi! We apologize for the long wait. We understand that this might be frustrating. 🙁 Due to a lower supply of driver on the road as we continue to help the drivers to acquire the needed e-hailing license, it might take longer for a driver to become available for you. So sorry! 🙁 — Grab Malaysia (@GrabMY) July 12, 2019

Obtaining a PSV license is part of a new set of regulations laid out by the Ministry of Transport that all its drivers have to comply with, Grab said.

Without one, drivers can be fined up to RM2,000 (US$486) or jailed up to six months, New Straits Times reported.

According to Grab, many of its driver-partners are currently either waiting for their examination results to obtain the PSV licence, or to sit the exams.

With fewer of its driver-partners on the road now, Grab said that consumers might start to experience longer waiting times and “dynamic pricing”, especially during peak hours and rainy days.

If you’re someone who frequently takes Grab rides, here’s what the company says you should do to pre-plan your travels.

First, book your rides earlier than usual and be ready when the drivers arrive. Grab has also advised users not cancel a ride if you manage to get one even if the waiting time seems unusually long.

Additionally, you should try to book a ride outside the peak hours of 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 8pm, Grab said.

Read also: