Grab has clinched a S$500 million facility deal with HSBC Singapore to finance its growing vehicle fleet

Ride-hailing startup Grab has secured a S$500 million ($370 million) five-year asset-backed syndicated facility from HSBC Singapore, said to boost the financing of the home-grown company’s vehicle fleet growth in Singapore.

According to a statement by HSBC on Sunday (June 17), the facility is part of the $700 million in debt financing that Grab previously announced in October 2017. The bespoke deal is described as a scalable, ring-fenced solution with a potential upsize of S$800 million and drivers who lease the cars will form the supply base of the Grab Car business.

HSBC said it had acted as the sole structuring advisor, mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the facility.

Grab’s president, Ming Maa, said: “Grab is currently in 217 cities across Southeast Asia, and as we expand beyond ride-hailing to become the leading O2O (online -to-offline) mobile platform in the region, it is crucial that we have the financing necessary to facilitate our rapid growth.”

The deal was 2.5 times oversubscribed and saw the participation of 16 bank and non-bank financial institutions.

Shaun Sakhrani, HSBC Singapore’s director of structured finance, highlighted the increasing importance of structured finance solutions of this nature to non-traditional companies, particularly start-ups operating in the digital economy.

“The usual corporate facilities with corporate-level covenants may not be feasible in helping these firms unlock access to the debt capital markets,” said Sakhrani.

“The overwhelming response from a wide range of banks and financial institutions demonstrates the strong appetite for facilities of this nature as well as the market’s belief in Grab as Southeast Asia’s leading on-demand transportation platform.”

On Jun 13, Grab announced Toyota’s agreement to be a lead investor in its ongoing financing round and intention to pump $1 billion in investments – the largest amount by an automotive manufacturer in the global ride-hailing sector to date.