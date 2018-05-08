Grab and Uber appoint independent trustee to supervise compliance with competition watchdog’s interim measures

UK accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP will ensure Grab and Uber comply with IMD terms issued by CCCS. The Straits Times

Ride-hailing companies Grab and Uber have appointed UK accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP to supervise their compliance with interim measures directions (IMD) imposed by Singapore’s competition watchdog.

The move came in the wake of Grab’s announcement of its acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asian business on Mar 26, 2018 and the issuance of IMD by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) to the companies on Apr 13, 2018.

As specified under the IMD, Smith & Williamson LLP will ensure Grab and Uber’s adherence to the terms.

According to a statement on Monday (May 7), CCCS said the third party appointment has been approved.

The trustee is to monitor the companies’ compliance to IMD terms which include:

Grab is required to maintain its pre-merger pricing and product options for riders and drivers. Hence, base fare levels, surge factor and driver commission rates have to be maintained as they were prior to the merger announcement date, Mar 26, 2018. Grab shall ensure that new drivers entering into an agreement to drive on its platform do so out of their own accord and are not subject to exclusivity obligations, lock-in periods and or termination fees. The company also needs to ensure that their drivers are not penalised, directly or indirectly, as a result. Uber is required to allow drivers who rent from Lion City Rentals to drive for any ride-hailing platform and not be subject to any impediments that limit their ability to do so. These include higher rental rates and lack of insurance coverage. Uber is required to release ComfortDelGro from restrictions that prevent it from partnering with a third-party ride-hailing platform. Grab is not allowed to acquire Uber’s operational data such as historical trip data.

The Grab-Uber merger is currently undergoing investigations by CCCS for suspected infringement of section 54 of the Competition Act.

The act prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in substantial lessening of competition in Singapore.

Should an offence be confirmed, CCCS said it may impose “appropriate directions” to “remedy, mitigate or eliminate any adverse effects of such an infringement”.