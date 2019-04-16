Grab will soon let you order food, hail rides, make payments all in one super app – here’s how it’s going to work

With GrabFood’s move into the Grab app, its users will have a much more seamless experience, the head of GrabFood Singapore said. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Here’s some good news for those who hate clutter: If you’re a Grab user, you won’t have to toggle between two apps to hail a ride, order food, or top up your e-wallet for much longer.

Speaking at a media event on Tuesday (April 16), the head of GrabFood Singapore, Lim Kell Jay, announced that GrabFood – currently a separate app – will be integrated into the Grab app as the company continues its pursuit of building Southeast Asia’s most prominent super app.

As GrabFood approaches its first anniversary in Singapore, the on-demand food delivery service has reported a month-on-month growth in orders of 25 per cent, Grab said.

With GrabFood’s move into the super app, its users will have a much more seamless experience, Lim said.

Phase one of beta-testing the new GrabFood application will be carried out in the southeast region – Kallang, Marine Parade, Geylang, and Bedok – of Singapore in late April, while the islandwide beta-test will commence in May.

Grab Singapore

Once the islandwide beta testing is complete, the current GrabFood app will be discontinued.

Increasing customer reach for merchants

According to Lim, one in three active Grab transport users in Singapore today also use GrabFood.

After the move, over 5,000 merchants under GrabFood will be able to connect with the entire Grab customer base, he said.

Merchants will also be given full visibility of riders’ whereabouts in real time so that they are able to cook and pack orders according to the location of the riders.

More control will also be given to merchants in terms of setting their own operating days or hours. For instance, the option of temporarily pausing the orders to cope with demand will be made available.

GrabChat as a communication tool for riders

With the integration, delivery riders will be able to communicate with GrabFood users more conveniently through GrabChat, which comes with a set of relevant template messages to inform consumers on the status of the food delivery.

Here’s how the new GrabFood feature will work

Grab Singapore

Launch the Grab app and tap on the “Food” icon Key in your delivery address Search for a restaurant or choose from food categories listed Choose a meal and add it to your basket Specify your floor and/or unit number Complete the order

Lim also announced the addition of other new features that are expected to roll out in the next few months – including restaurant ratings based on customer feedback, customised widgets on the Grab home screen, and pre-ordering of meals in advance.

