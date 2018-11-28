GrabFood reveals its top 10 orders in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia – and apparently all three love fried chicken and bubble tea the most

Fried chicken and its variations – including ayam penyet, ayam goreng and ayam geprek – dominated food delivery orders across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Grab said. Pixabay

Looks like some things are universally delicious.

Fried chicken and bubble tea were the most-commonly ordered food items via GrabFood across three countries – Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia – in 2018, Grab told Business Insider on Wednesday (Nov 28).

GrabFood

Coming in tops in Singapore was fried chicken from fast food chains, while for Malaysia and Indonesia, the variations of ayam goreng and ayam geprek (fried chicken slathered in sambal sauce) were most popular.

Grab declined to reveal the exact statistics, but said over 13 million orders of ayam geprek had been delivered in Indonesia.

Separately, fried chicken from fast food chains made it into the top 10 dishes for all three markets. Additionally, ayam penyet was the 10th most ordered item in Singapore.

The second most popular order among the three countries was bubble tea.

GrabFood

Orders for bubble tea were most often placed on Sundays for Singapore and Malaysia, and on Fridays in Indonesia.

The top bubble tea order for Singaporeans was milk tea with pearls, while it was brown sugar bubble tea with pearls for Malaysians and hazelnut chocolate bubble tea for Indonesians.