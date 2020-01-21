GrabLucky Brings Digital HongBao to Telegram for CNY Giveaway

"$18,888 worth of Digital HongBao Packets to be Given Away this Chinese New Year to GrabLucky’s Telegram community"

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 January 2020 – GrabLucky is launching big by giving away digital Hongbao (lucky packet gifts based on Chinese tradition) to its Telegram community in an effort to encourage more users to send and receive digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

To participate, users need to join the GrabLucky Telegram group and grab the randomly-distributed HongBao as it appears.

The Chinese New Year campaign, which kicks off on 24th January 2020 and lasts till 2nd February 2020, will be the first major HongBao give away outside of China.

However, unlike its Chinese counterpart, GrabLucky has introduced a points system, called GrabChance, which is required to collect the e-lucky packets. While users will be given 20 default GrabChances upon joining, more can be earned upon completing various tasks, which includes sending an HongBao of their own.









Image Credit: GrabLucky

Hundreds of HongBao will be given away daily during the campaign period, with the biggest prize of SGD 8,888 to be eligible to users who have acquired at least 20,000 GrabChances. Top 3 grand prize winners will be announced on 4th February 2020.

CEO Mr. Lam says “We would like to celebrate the Lunar New Year by sharing the gift of prosperity to everyone.” He continues, “Our Telegram bot was created to foster the growth of Telegram communities while showing everyone how easy it is to own cryptocurrencies”.

Users can join the fun and win GrabLucky HongBao by first downloading Telegram messenger on their mobile phones and then clicking on this link: https://t.me/GrabLucky





About GrabLucky

GrabLucky is a Telegram bot that uses the concept of HongBao (Lucky Packets) based on Chinese tradition. With GrabLucky, you can now send and receive digital currencies such as Bitcoin to family and friends as gifts. Find out more on their website https://www.grablucky.io