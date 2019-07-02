GrabShare users: Got 5 mins? Those willing to wait will get cheaper rides, Grab says

Rides may take longer, but users are guaranteed a cheaper fare, Grab said. Lianhe Zaobao

GrabShare users, got five minutes to spare? Then good news: your ride is about to get cheaper.

The ride-hailing company is updating its GrabShare option to offer users cheaper rides, at the cost of waiting a maximum of five more minutes.

In addition, users will be able to see an estimated arrival time for their destination, Grab said in a statement on Monday (July 1).

It will progressively implement these new features to GrabShare, starting from Monday (July 8).

Riders will now get two options when booking a GrabShare – they can choose to get a ride immediately, or they can choose to wait up to five minutes before they are allocated a driver.

The new option (centre) lets users “Book and Wait” for an even cheaper fare, after which they will see a special booking screen (right). Grab

During the five-minute waiting period, an algorithm will optimise the GrabShare ride by pairing users’ requested pick-up and drop-off points to reduce detours.

Grab said that with these pairings, the rides may take longer, but users are guaranteed a cheaper fare.

GrabShare, which launched here in 2016, charges cheaper fares than GrabCar, but users must share their ride with other passengers and often face longer journeys.

Grab said that the number of GrabShare rides here has risen by 20 per cent since 2018.

