Grace Jones took center stage at Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya’s iconic disco-themed show for Paris Fashion Week

caption TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France. source Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty

caption TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France. source Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty

Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration with actress Zendaya made its Paris Fashion Week debut, Saturday, with a dance party fashion show that included legendary supermodels Grace Jones and Pat Cleveland.

The Tommy x Zendaya show brought a throwback soundtrack and groovy prints to Paris as inspired by the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show, which made history by featuring black models.

Supermodel Grace Jones, now 70, stole the show as she strutted in a gold bodysuit to the tune of her own song, “Pull Up to the Bumper.”

Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration with actress Zendaya made its Paris Fashion Week debut Saturday, with on a disco-themed show for the ages.

Tommy x Zendaya was reportedly inspired by the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show, which faced off American and European designers, including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, and Halston.

The landmark show was credited with putting American fashion on the map and made headlines for featuring black models, which was still a rarity at the time.

Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow, who often grace runways for brands including Victoria’s Secret, walked Saturday alongside veterans including Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb, and Beverly Johnson, the first African-American supermodel to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

In addition to the all-star roster, the show’s secret weapon appeared to be supermodel Grace Jones, who appeared in the original Battle of Versailles show, and shut down the runway to the tune of her own song, “Pull Up to the Bumper.”

Social media flooded with awestruck reactions to the now 70-year-old Jones strutting in a gold bodysuit.

Grace Jones on the runway is all I need to see today. #TommyXZendaya pic.twitter.com/dkZi8jDrun — Cybel Martin (@CybelDP) March 3, 2019

Zendaya told WWD that the show, which also featured plus-size models in a first for the Hilfiger brand, was a purposeful move to inspire a more diverse future for runways to come.

“We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy… and allowed for me and so many others to be here,” she said. “I remember when my Vogue cover came out, Beverly Johnson tweeted me congratulations, and I said this wouldn’t be possible without you. This is about saying we appreciate and love you.”

The show comes at a time when fashion seems to be reckoning with its major issues around race. Gucci and Prada have both landed in hot water in the past year over products that appeared to be influenced by blackface.

Read more:

A fashion designer sent models down the runway wearing tiny handbags that were so small they couldn’t hold a lipstick

Bella Hadid says she walked the runway with a 101-degree fever, but you wouldn’t know it from the photos

Actor Ezra Miller stunned in red lipstick and an all-black ensemble and fans can’t get enough