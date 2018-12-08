Police are charging a man with murdering a 22-year-old backpacker who went missing in New Zealand

caption A composite image shows a family photograph of Grace Millane, and a still from security footage showing her in Auckland, New Zealand, on the night she disappeared. source Lucie Blackman Trust/Millane Family/Auckland Police

Grace Millane, 22, went missing in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 1.

Police in Auckland say they now believe that Millane is dead, and will charge a local man with her murder.

She was travelling the world after graduating from university in September.

Millane was last seen at a hotel with a man, who has not been named. It is not clear whether he is the same man in police custody.

Police in New Zealand say that a 22-year-old backpacker who went missing a week ago is dead, and that they will charge a 26-year-old man with her murder.

Grace Millane, from the town of Wickford in south-eastern England, was last seen in a hotel in the city of Auckland on Saturday December 1.

Police had been interviewing the unnamed 26-year-old about Millane’s disappearance, and said Saturday that they would charge him with her murder.

A search effort was launched after she was reported missing on December 5. But, a week after her disappearance, police say their evidence leads them to believe that she is dead.

Police in New Zealand say they'll continue reviewing CCTV throughout the weekend following the disappearance of a backpacker from #Wickford. Grace Millane was last seen in Auckland on Saturday. Her dad has made an emotional appeal for information today #EssexMatters pic.twitter.com/B565rMrBy6 — Radio Essex Newsroom (@radioessexnews) December 7, 2018

A press release issued on Saturday said: “The 26-year-old who has been speaking with Police in relation to the disappearance of Grace Millane will be charged with her murder. He will remain in police custody until Monday morning when he will appear in the Auckland District Court.”

Millane was travelling the world after graduating from the University of Lincoln, according to the BBC.

A statement posted on Facebook by the Millane family described her as “a fun-loving, outgoing and family-orientated person.”

She had spent six weeks in South America with a group of friends, the BBC reported, and planned to spend two weeks alone in New Zealand, a popular destination for British backpackers.

She was reported missing on Wednesday December 5, which prompted an extensive investigation by police in Auckland:

More than 25 Police staff are now working on the investigation into the disappearance of English tourist Grace Millane. Call the Auckland Police investigation team on 09 302 6970 with any information. MORE: https://t.co/tk7VW7DVsw pic.twitter.com/KW9VJQdFaS — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) December 6, 2018

According to the Essex Live local news website, Millane stopped responding to WhatsApp messages from her family on Saturday 1 December.

Police said she was seen the same day leaving an Auckland hotel with a “male companion.” It is not clear whether he is the same man police intend to charge.

Officers also issued security footage showing Millane at the Sky City casino hotel in Auckland at 7.15 p.m. on the night she disappeared.